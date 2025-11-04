ES ES FR FR
Another setback... Paulo Dybala sidelined for a considerable spell

A string of injuries continues to haunt the Argentine.
Football news Today, 09:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Paulo Dybala of AS Roma looks dejected after the team's defeat in the UEFA Europa League 2025/26 League Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Gasperini loses the leader of his attack.

Details: According to SkySports, 31-year-old Roma striker Paulo Dybala will be out for at least three weeks after suffering a left hamstring injury during the match against Milan in Serie A's 10th round.

Dybala felt severe discomfort late in the match and was substituted in the 84th minute. Just two minutes before being taken off, Dybala missed a penalty that could have secured at least a draw for the "Eagles."

Dybala has already missed 19 days this season due to an injury sustained on September 14 in a match against Torino. Back then, he was diagnosed with a hamstring strain.

This season, Dybala has played 9 matches, scoring 2 goals and providing 1 assist.

His current contract with Roma runs until the summer of 2026, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value stands at 8 million euros.

Reminder: Impressive stats! Paulo Dybala registers his 300th goal contribution for club and country

