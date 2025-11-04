Another setback... Paulo Dybala sidelined for a considerable spell
Details: According to SkySports, 31-year-old Roma striker Paulo Dybala will be out for at least three weeks after suffering a left hamstring injury during the match against Milan in Serie A's 10th round.
Dybala felt severe discomfort late in the match and was substituted in the 84th minute. Just two minutes before being taken off, Dybala missed a penalty that could have secured at least a draw for the "Eagles."
Dybala has already missed 19 days this season due to an injury sustained on September 14 in a match against Torino. Back then, he was diagnosed with a hamstring strain.
This season, Dybala has played 9 matches, scoring 2 goals and providing 1 assist.
His current contract with Roma runs until the summer of 2026, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value stands at 8 million euros.
