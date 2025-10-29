Impressive stats! Paulo Dybala registers his 300th goal contribution for club and country

Dybala delivers another assist

In Matchday 9 of Serie A, Roma edged out Parma with a 2-1 victory. In the 63rd minute, Dybala provided a crucial assist to Mario Hermoso—a key moment in the match that also marked a personal milestone.

Details: Midfielder Paulo Dybala has reached an impressive mark: 300 goal involvements for club and country over the course of his career.

🚨🇦🇷 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Paulo Dybala (31) has reached 300 goal contributions for club & country! 💎 pic.twitter.com/1LBo8j7YXy — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) October 29, 2025

This season, Dybala has played eight matches for the club, scoring two goals and providing one assist. Over his career, the Argentine has played for Instituto de Córdoba in his homeland, as well as Italian sides Palermo, Juventus, and Roma, in addition to representing the Argentina national team.

Reminder: Roma are planning to lure Remo Freuler from Bologna.