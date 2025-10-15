Roma and Juventus look to lure Remo Freuler from Bologna

The Swiss midfielder has several options on the table.

A new contract with Bologna has yet to be signed.

Details: According to renowned insider Nicolò Schira, negotiations between Bologna and the team’s 33-year-old midfielder Remo Freuler regarding a contract extension have officially begun. However, should talks break down, two clubs are already keen on securing his services.

Reports suggest that both Roma and Juventus are eager to bring Freuler into their squads. Either club could sign him on a free transfer next summer if he does not renew his deal with Bologna.

Freuler previously played under current Roma head coach Gian Piero Gasperini at Atalanta, a connection that could prove pivotal in this transfer saga.

Freuler joined Bologna in 2024 from Nottingham Forest for €1.9 million and has since made 90 appearances, scoring 2 goals and providing 3 assists.

The midfielder’s current contract with the club runs until June 2026, with Bologna now offering an extension through 2027 and an option for a further year.

🚨 Excl - #Bologna have offered the contract extension until 2027 + option for 2028 to Remo #Freuler, who also appreciated by #ASRoma (Gasp loves him since they were at Atalanta) as a free agent for July 2026. #Juventus have asked info for him for the summer if he doesn’t extend — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) October 14, 2025

