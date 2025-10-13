ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news PSG preparing lucrative offer for Koné

PSG preparing lucrative offer for Koné

The transfer could happen soon.
Football news Today, 13:57
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
PSG preparing lucrative offer for Koné Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

The Parisians are looking to strengthen their midfield.

Details: According to Corriere dello Sport, French giants PSG are ready to splash around €60 million for Roma's 24-year-old French central midfielder Manu Koné.

Previously, Roma stated they valued Koné at €50 million, but PSG's management is eager to avoid competition and is willing to pay an extra €10 million to become the front-runners for the player's signature.

Koné is emerging as a key figure in the French national team's midfield, as well as at Italian side Roma, whom he joined last summer from Borussia Mönchengladbach for €18 million.

Since his move to Roma, Koné has made 52 appearances, scoring 2 goals and providing 3 assists.

His current contract with the Roman club runs until 2029, and Transfermarkt values Koné at €50 million.

Reminder: Ready to break transfer records! PSG want to buy Lamine Yamal for an astronomical fee

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
Roma Roma Schedule Roma News Roma Transfers
Related Team News
Kylian Mbappé explains why he didn’t join Real Madrid earlier Football news Today, 03:14 Kylian Mbappé explains why he didn’t join Real Madrid earlier
Roma wants to loan Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee this winter Transfer news Yesterday, 08:16 Roma wants to loan Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee this winter
Ready to break transfer records! PSG want to buy Lamine Yamal for an astronomical fee Football news 08 oct 2025, 13:23 Ready to break transfer records! PSG want to buy Lamine Yamal for an astronomical fee
Didn't wait for a call from Argentina. Matías Soulé may switch national teams Football news 07 oct 2025, 16:32 Didn't wait for a call from Argentina. Matías Soulé may switch national teams
Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos of Paris Saint-Germain warm up prior to the UEFA Champions League Football news 07 oct 2025, 09:01 “Relax, now I’ll hit anyone who comes near you” – Sergio Ramos shares story of his first training session with Messi at PSG
Toni Kroos, German former football player, is interviewed by Sky News Sport Football news 07 oct 2025, 04:40 Ruthless criticism! Toni Kroos slams Barcelona for their playing style
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores