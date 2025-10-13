PSG preparing lucrative offer for Koné

The transfer could happen soon.

The Parisians are looking to strengthen their midfield.

Details: According to Corriere dello Sport, French giants PSG are ready to splash around €60 million for Roma's 24-year-old French central midfielder Manu Koné.

Previously, Roma stated they valued Koné at €50 million, but PSG's management is eager to avoid competition and is willing to pay an extra €10 million to become the front-runners for the player's signature.

Koné is emerging as a key figure in the French national team's midfield, as well as at Italian side Roma, whom he joined last summer from Borussia Mönchengladbach for €18 million.

Since his move to Roma, Koné has made 52 appearances, scoring 2 goals and providing 3 assists.

His current contract with the Roman club runs until 2029, and Transfermarkt values Koné at €50 million.

