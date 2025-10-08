Ready to break transfer records! PSG want to buy Lamine Yamal for an astronomical fee

A true fortune for the young star.

Lamine Yamal continues to display extraordinary football despite his young age, and the reigning Champions League winners may soon make a blockbuster move.

Details: According to Defensa Central, PSG are ready to break the transfer record for Lamine Yamal. In 2017, the club set the current record by paying €222 million for Neymar, and now they are prepared to offer €230 million for the young Spaniard.

Just a few days ago, Barcelona faced PSG in the UEFA Champions League, with the Parisians defeating the Spanish side 2–1.

It was also recently reported that the French giants are closely monitoring the situation surrounding Eric García and are ready to intervene if Barcelona do not extend his contract, which expires at the end of the current season.

