Ruthless criticism! Toni Kroos slams Barcelona for their playing style

The legendary German midfielder believes Barcelona are taking huge risks.
Football news Today, 04:40
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Toni Kroos, German former football player, is interviewed by Sky News Sport Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images

An authoritative opinion from someone who has faced Barcelona more than once.

Details: On the Einfach mal Luppen podcast, 35-year-old former Germany and Real Madrid central midfielder Toni Kroos shared his thoughts on the Catalan side's approach:

"Barcelona have one of the most attractive playing styles, if not the most attractive, in all of Europe, but I think they take too many risks. On a bad day for Pedri, Lamine, or Raphinha, any team can hurt them and beat them—you can knock them out of the Champions League. That's what happened last season against Inter, and this year they'll face another team like that who could eliminate them from the tournament.

From the 75th minute on, you can see everyone getting more and more fatigued, but they don't adjust their style to close down the space. If you're tired and you don't change the way you play, it becomes painfully obvious how vulnerable you are." - Kroos stated.

Kroos's words are backed up by Barcelona's two recent defeats. First, Hansi Flick's side lost 1-2 at home to French giants PSG in the Champions League, and then they suffered a heavy 1-4 defeat to Sevilla in La Liga.

Reminder: Kroos reveals what Real lacked for success last season

