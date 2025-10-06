RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Tennis Jaume Munar vs Novak Djokovic prediction and betting tips - October 7, 2025

Jaume Munar vs Novak Djokovic prediction and betting tips - October 7, 2025

Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Jaume Munar Jaume Munar
Shanghai Masters 07 oct 2025, 06:30
Shanghai, Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena
Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic
On October 7, in the fourth round of the Shanghai tennis tournament, Jaume Munar will face Novak Djokovic. Here’s my take and betting recommendation for this upcoming clash.

Jaume Munar

The Spanish player has been inside the top 100 for quite some time, but no one really expects a major breakthrough anymore. At 28 years old, Munar has had enough time to make his mark. This season, he climbed 21 spots in the rankings and is currently ranked 41st.

It’s hard to recall Munar pulling off any sensational results—there were semifinal runs in Hong Kong and Dallas, and at the last US Open, he reached the fourth round before losing decisively to Musetti. In Shanghai, Munar started with a gritty win over Hungary’s Fucsovics—4:6, 7:5, 6:1—then moved past Italy’s Cobolli—7:5, 6:1. In the third round, he defeated Japan’s Nishioka—6:4, 5:7, 6:1.

Novak Djokovic

Given the Serbian legend’s career, it’s tough to judge his achievements in a single season. This year, Djokovic claimed a modest title in Geneva, was a finalist in Miami, and impressively reached the quarterfinals at all four Grand Slams.

At 38 years old, age is starting to show, especially in the majors where matches are grueling and the physical demands are high. The 24-time Grand Slam champion is currently ranked world No. 5 but continues to deliver high-level tennis. In Shanghai, Novak started from the second round, defeating another veteran, Marin Cilic—7:6, 6:4. It wasn’t easy against Germany’s Hanfmann either—4:6, 7:5, 6:3.

Match facts

  • This season, Djokovic has won 19 of 25 matches on artificial surfaces.
  • Munar has recorded 18 wins in 29 hard-court matches this season.
  • The odds for this encounter are: Munar to win – 5.5, Djokovic to win – 1.16.

Head-to-head

The players have met only once before—seven years ago at Roland Garros, where Djokovic prevailed in three sets, though Munar put up a decent fight—7:6, 6:4, 6:4.

Prediction

The bookmakers aren’t concerned about Djokovic being ten years older than his opponent—they firmly see the Serb as the favorite. Djokovic’s class is on another level, and that should be enough to secure victory. The humidity could pose a challenge, and much will depend on who adapts better. I’m taking a risk and backing Djokovic to win with a -5.5 game handicap.

