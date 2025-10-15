ES ES FR FR
Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United: Who Will Claim Their Second Win in the Women’s Champions League?

In the second round of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, Atlético Madrid will take on Manchester United. The match is scheduled for Thursday, October 16, with kickoff at 18:45 CET. Here’s a detailed preview and betting insight for this clash.

Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United: Match Preview

Last season in Spain’s Liga F, Atlético Madrid finished third with 58 points, seven ahead of the fourth-placed team. They earned their Champions League spot through qualification, where they defeated Häcken 3–2 on aggregate. The Madrid side have also started the new domestic season strongly, collecting 14 points from seven rounds to sit third in the table. However, their most recent outing ended in a heavy 0–6 defeat to Barcelona. Despite that setback, Atlético opened their Champions League campaign in style, crushing St. Pölten 6–0.

Manchester United, like Atlético, finished third in last season’s Women’s Super League, edging the fourth-placed team by just one point. They currently occupy the same position in the ongoing campaign, sitting third with 14 points from six matches — only two points behind the leaders. In Champions League qualification, United saw off Brann 3–1 on aggregate. Their start to this season’s European campaign has also been positive, earning a narrow 1–0 victory over Vålerenga.

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Atlético Madrid have lost only once in their last ten matches.
  • Manchester United are unbeaten in seven consecutive games.
  • United have scored at least one goal in each of their last four fixtures.
  • The English side have won their previous three away matches.
  • This will be the first-ever meeting between Atlético Madrid and Manchester United.

Probable Lineups

  • Atlético Madrid: Gallardo; Alexia, Lauren, Lloris, Medina; Garcia, Boe Risa, Fiamma; Luany, Jensen, Gio
  • Manchester United: Tullis-Joyce; Riviere, Le Tissier, Janssen, Sandberg; Zigiotti Olme, Miyazawa; Park, Toone, Rolfo; Terland

Prediction

Both teams opened their Champions League campaigns with wins and currently sit third in their respective domestic leagues. The sides are evenly matched and possess strong attacking potential. The best betting option for this encounter is over 2.5 total goals.

