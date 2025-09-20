Israel national team and clubs could be banned from all competitions

The Israel national football team is facing the threat of being excluded from international tournaments under UEFA's auspices. The team may not be able to finish the qualification cycle for the 2026 World Cup.

The issue of Israel's exclusion has arisen amid escalating tensions in Gaza, where civilian casualties are reported daily. According to Israel Hayom, UEFA will hold a vote on Tuesday, September 23, to decide whether to remove Israel from international competitions.

Sources indicate that an overwhelming majority of the 20 members participating in the vote support Israel's exclusion. Reports also suggest that Qatar is playing a pivotal role in pressuring UEFA, actively pushing the idea of Israel's removal from European football structures.

Experts are drawing parallels with the Russian situation, hinting that Israel could share Russia's fate in football. Further tension has been fueled by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who suggested a boycott of the 2026 World Cup by Spain if Israel continues to participate in qualification.