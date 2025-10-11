Hauling Norway to the World Cup! Haaland scores 51 goals for the national team in just 46 matches

Impressive stats

The Norwegian national team is confidently marching towards the final stage of the World Cup. On October 11, Ståle Solbakken's men demolished Israel in a qualifying clash with a resounding 5-0 scoreline.

This victory marked Norway's sixth win in six matches, putting them at the top of their group. Manchester City talisman Erling Haaland stole the spotlight with a hat-trick, netting his 49th, 50th, and 51st goals in a Norway shirt. The star striker achieved this incredible milestone in just 46 appearances.

It’s worth noting that in the first half, Haaland missed two penalties against the Israeli goalkeeper, before eventually finding his scoring touch. Erling has now scored for club and country in ten consecutive matches.