Los Angeles Galaxy vs FC Dallas: Can Dallas Extend Their Unbeaten Run?

Los Angeles Galaxy vs FC Dallas: Can Dallas Extend Their Unbeaten Run?

In the early hours of Sunday, October 12, at 4:30 a.m. CET, the MLS regular season will feature an intriguing matchup between Los Angeles Galaxy and FC Dallas. Here’s my betting recommendation for this fixture.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs FC Dallas: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Los Angeles Galaxy have won just one of their last six matches.
  • Dallas are unbeaten in eight straight games, recording four wins and four draws.
  • Dallas have scored in each of their last 11 matches.
  • Galaxy have found the net in seven consecutive matches but have conceded in eight straight.
  • Galaxy possess the second-worst defense in the Western Conference table.
  • In 41% of their matches this season, Los Angeles have conceded in both halves.
  • The last head-to-head meeting between these sides ended in a 2–1 victory for Dallas.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs FC Dallas: Match Preview

Los Angeles Galaxy won the MLS Cup last season, capturing the league’s top honor. However, this new campaign has been disastrous for the club. After 32 regular-season matches, the team has collected only 24 points and sits bottom of the Western Conference. In their last ten MLS games, Galaxy have managed just two victories. With only two matches left in the regular season, the team has already lost any chance of reaching the playoffs. For them, this season is all but over.

Dallas, on the other hand, are right in the thick of the playoff race. After 32 games, they have accumulated 41 points and currently occupy eighth place in the table. They sit just one point ahead of the tenth team and three clear of the eleventh, meaning there’s no room for complacency. Dallas must win their final two matches to secure a playoff spot without depending on other results. If they slip up, they’ll have to hope their rivals drop points.

Probable Lineups

  • Los Angeles Galaxy: Marcinkowski, Zanka, Rindov, Cuevas, Tarczyński-Miller, Nelson, Winder, Cerrillo, Paintsil, Mateus Nascimento, Fagúndez
  • Dallas: Collodi, Ibeagha, Moore, Abubakar, Urhoghide, Delgado, Cappis, Kaiky, Kamungo, Farrington, Musa

Prediction

Los Angeles have already lost all motivation with no playoff hopes remaining, and they may approach this game in a relaxed manner. Dallas, meanwhile, are still fully committed to their postseason push and will be determined to secure back-to-back wins against the Galaxy. The suggested bet for this match is for Dallas to avoid defeat.

