One of the standout fixtures of Matchday 7 in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers is set for Saturday at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, where Portugal will host the Republic of Ireland. Let’s break down why betting on goals in this encounter could offer excellent value.

Match preview

Roberto Martínez’s men kicked off their qualifying campaign in commanding fashion, notching up back-to-back victories. While their opener against Armenia was a controlled affair, Portugal had to snatch a late win against Hungary. The team’s attacking efficiency is impressive, with the forward trio of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, and Bruno Fernandes remaining one of the most potent in Europe.

Home advantage is further boosted by a formidable record: Portugal are unbeaten in their last 20 home qualifiers. Even with the absences of João Cancelo and João Neves, the squad’s depth allows them to maintain a high tempo and consistent attacking output.

The trip to Lisbon is a real test for Ireland. Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side have collected just a single point from their opening two games and currently sit at the bottom of the group. The Irish snatched a late draw in their first match before losing to Armenia, bringing an end to their six-match unbeaten run in qualifiers.

Nevertheless, Ireland are known for their fearless away performances and knack for finding the net. They’ve scored in 7 of their last 8 qualifiers and avoided defeat in 8 of their last 11 away fixtures. The absence of Matt Doherty and Sammie Szmodics will limit their attacking options, but the boys in green are still capable of putting up a fight.

Probable lineups

Portugal : Diogo Costa, Dalot, António Silva, Rúben Dias, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Rúben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto, Cristiano Ronaldo

: Diogo Costa, Dalot, António Silva, Rúben Dias, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Rúben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto, Cristiano Ronaldo Ireland: Kelleher, O’Brien, Collins, O’Shea, Ogbene, Cullen, Molumby, Manning, Taylor, Azaz, Ferguson

Match facts and head-to-head

Portugal are unbeaten in 20 of their last 21 World Cup qualifiers.

Ireland have scored in 7 of their last 8 qualifiers.

Four of Portugal’s last five home matches have produced at least three goals.

Prediction

Portugal consistently deliver attacking football on home soil, while Ireland have shown they can create chances even against stronger opposition. Both teams have the firepower to serve up a thrilling, high-scoring contest. Expect the 2.5-goal mark to be surpassed, potentially even before the midway point of the second half.