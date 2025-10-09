ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions Norway vs Israel prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 11, 2025

Norway vs Israel prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 11, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Norway vs Israel prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Norway Norway
World Cup Qualification UEFA (Round 7) 11 oct 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Oslo, Ullevaal
Israel Israel
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3.0
Odds: 1.58
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the headline clashes of Matchday 7 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers is set for Saturday at Oslo's Ullevaal Stadium, where Norway will host Israel. I’m backing a high-scoring affair in this contest, with strong odds for a winning bet.

Match preview

Norway come into this fixture in sensational form—last round, they demolished Moldova 11-1. That wasn’t just a record win for the national team in qualifying, but a historic milestone for all of European football: no side had scored 11 goals in a qualifier since 1996. Ståle Solbakken’s men aren’t just leading Group I—they boast the most prolific attack in the qualifiers, netting 24 times already.

This team is especially dangerous at home, where they haven’t conceded more than one goal in any of their last six matches. Even without injured stars Martin Ødegaard and Leo Østigård, Norway remain a ruthless goalscoring machine. Erling Haaland, fresh off a five-goal haul against Moldova, has been unstoppable, scoring in every competitive match for a month and a half.

Israel have also delivered an entertaining qualifying campaign, though with less consistency. In September, they beat Moldova 4-0 before falling to Italy in a wild 4-5 shootout. Their run of 13 straight games without a draw (eight wins and five defeats) says it all: this side doesn’t play for nil-nil. Israel rarely leave the pitch without scoring, especially away from home, where they’ve netted at least twice in six of their last seven qualifiers.

Their problem, however, is defense. Israel have conceded in 10 of their last 11 World Cup qualifying matches—usually two or more goals. Against Norway’s high-powered attack, keeping a clean sheet seems a tall order. The visitors will likely rely on counterattacks and capitalizing on their chances, which they tend to create in abundance.

Probable lineups

  • Norway: Nyland, Pedersen, Wolfe, Ryerson, Ajer, Nusa, P. Berg, S. Berge, Larsen, Haaland, Sørloth.
  • Israel: Peretz, Grouper, Revivo, Nachmias, Dasa, Turgeman, Gloukh, E. Peretz, Jaber, Solomon, Baribo.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first round, Norway defeated Israel away 4-2.
  • Each of Israel’s last 13 World Cup qualifiers has seen at least three goals scored.
  • Norway are unbeaten at home in qualifiers for five straight matches.

Prediction

Both sides enter with firepower up front, but Norway’s defensive stability gives them a clear edge. Given Haaland’s red-hot form and Norway’s record-breaking attack, it’s logical to expect another match packed with goals.

Prediction on game Total over 3.0
Odds: 1.58
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Nicaragua vs Haiti prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 20:00 Nicaragua vs Haiti prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025 Nicaragua Odds: 1.7 Haiti Recommended Melbet
Honduras vs Costa Rica prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 22:00 Honduras vs Costa Rica: Can Costa Rica Overtake Honduras in the Standings? Honduras Odds: 1.8 Costa Rica Bet now 1xBet
Togo vs DR Congo prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 10 oct 2025, 09:00 Togo vs DR Congo: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 10, 2025 Togo Odds: 2.15 DR Congo Bet now 1xBet
Sudan vs Mauritania prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 10 oct 2025, 09:00 Sudan vs Mauritania prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025 Sudan Odds: 1.78 Mauritania Recommended 1xBet
Seychelles vs Ivory Coast prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 10 oct 2025, 09:00 Seychelles vs Ivory Coast prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025 Seychelles Odds: 1.77 Ivory Coast Bet now Mostbet
Gambia vs Gabon prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 10 oct 2025, 09:00 Gambia vs Gabon prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025 Gambia Odds: 1.53 Gabon Bet now 1xBet
Kazakhstan vs Liechtenstein prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 10 oct 2025, 10:00 Kazakhstan vs Liechtenstein prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025 Kazakhstan Odds: 1.53 Liechtenstein Recommended 1xBet
Bolivia vs Jordan prediction Friendly International 10 oct 2025, 12:00 Bolivia vs Jordan: Who Will Prevail in the Friendly Clash? Bolivia Odds: 1.79 Jordan Bet now 1xBet
Sao Tome and Principe vs Tunisia prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 10 oct 2025, 12:00 São Tomé and Príncipe vs Tunisia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025 Sao Tome and Principe Odds: 1.65 Tunisia Bet now 1xBet
Zimbabwe vs South Africa prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 10 oct 2025, 12:00 Zimbabwe vs South Africa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025 Zimbabwe Odds: 1.75 South Africa Recommended Mostbet
Lesotho vs Nigeria prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 10 oct 2025, 12:00 Lesotho vs Nigeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 10 October 2025 Lesotho Odds: 1.47 Nigeria Bet now Mostbet
Sweden vs Switzerland prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 10 oct 2025, 14:45 Sweden vs Switzerland: Can Sweden Claim Their First Win of the Qualifiers? Sweden Odds: 1.94 Switzerland Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores