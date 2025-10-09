Prediction on game Total over 3.0 Odds: 1.58 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the headline clashes of Matchday 7 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers is set for Saturday at Oslo's Ullevaal Stadium, where Norway will host Israel. I’m backing a high-scoring affair in this contest, with strong odds for a winning bet.

Match preview

Norway come into this fixture in sensational form—last round, they demolished Moldova 11-1. That wasn’t just a record win for the national team in qualifying, but a historic milestone for all of European football: no side had scored 11 goals in a qualifier since 1996. Ståle Solbakken’s men aren’t just leading Group I—they boast the most prolific attack in the qualifiers, netting 24 times already.

This team is especially dangerous at home, where they haven’t conceded more than one goal in any of their last six matches. Even without injured stars Martin Ødegaard and Leo Østigård, Norway remain a ruthless goalscoring machine. Erling Haaland, fresh off a five-goal haul against Moldova, has been unstoppable, scoring in every competitive match for a month and a half.

Israel have also delivered an entertaining qualifying campaign, though with less consistency. In September, they beat Moldova 4-0 before falling to Italy in a wild 4-5 shootout. Their run of 13 straight games without a draw (eight wins and five defeats) says it all: this side doesn’t play for nil-nil. Israel rarely leave the pitch without scoring, especially away from home, where they’ve netted at least twice in six of their last seven qualifiers.

Their problem, however, is defense. Israel have conceded in 10 of their last 11 World Cup qualifying matches—usually two or more goals. Against Norway’s high-powered attack, keeping a clean sheet seems a tall order. The visitors will likely rely on counterattacks and capitalizing on their chances, which they tend to create in abundance.

Probable lineups

Norway : Nyland, Pedersen, Wolfe, Ryerson, Ajer, Nusa, P. Berg, S. Berge, Larsen, Haaland, Sørloth.

: Nyland, Pedersen, Wolfe, Ryerson, Ajer, Nusa, P. Berg, S. Berge, Larsen, Haaland, Sørloth. Israel: Peretz, Grouper, Revivo, Nachmias, Dasa, Turgeman, Gloukh, E. Peretz, Jaber, Solomon, Baribo.

Match facts and head-to-head

In the first round, Norway defeated Israel away 4-2.

Each of Israel’s last 13 World Cup qualifiers has seen at least three goals scored.

Norway are unbeaten at home in qualifiers for five straight matches.

Prediction

Both sides enter with firepower up front, but Norway’s defensive stability gives them a clear edge. Given Haaland’s red-hot form and Norway’s record-breaking attack, it’s logical to expect another match packed with goals.