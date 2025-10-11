How can he be stopped? Erling Haaland scores in his tenth consecutive match

Manchester City’s attacking leader bags another goal for Norway

Erling Haaland just keeps finding the back of the net for both Manchester City and the Norwegian national team. In the World Cup qualifier against Israel, the forward added yet another goal to his impressive tally.

The Norwegians won the ball back in their own half and launched a rapid counterattack, which the star striker finished with precision, doubling his team’s advantage. Notably, Haaland has now scored in ten consecutive games for both club and country.

Erling Haaland has now scored in 🔟 consecutive matches for #ManCity and Norway. 🤖 pic.twitter.com/j8YP2QkRl0 — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) October 11, 2025

Just moments later, Norway’s lead became unassailable after yet another own goal. It’s worth recalling that in the sixth minute, Haaland missed two penalties in the match. On both occasions, Hamburg goalkeeper Daniel Peretz denied the striker from the spot.

It should be noted that Norway is now on the verge of qualifying for the World Cup finals for the first time since 1998. They’re cruising to their sixth straight victory, and will wrap up their qualifying campaign in November with matches against Estonia and Italy.