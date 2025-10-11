Prediction on game W1(- 10) Odds: 1.65 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On October 12, 2025, the John Cain Arena in Melbourne will host a round 4 clash of the Australian NBL as Melbourne United take on the Cairns Taipans. Let’s break down the best bet on the winner of this exciting matchup.

Melbourne United

Melbourne United delivered a strong performance last season, finishing second in the regular season and confidently advancing through the semifinals by defeating Perth 2-1 in the series. However, the team once again fell short in the final, losing to the Illawarra Hawks, who celebrated a historic championship. This means Melbourne have now gone four seasons without a title—their last championship came in the 2020–2021 season.

Melbourne United have kicked off the new season with absolute confidence. The squad has won all four of their opening games—two at home against the New Zealand Breakers (114-82) and South East Melbourne (103-83), and two on the road versus the Tasmania JackJumpers (88-84) and Sydney Kings (107-93). They also played a preseason friendly against NBA side the New Orleans Pelicans and put up a respectable fight, losing 97-107. Currently, Melbourne United lead the NBL standings with a flawless record.

When it comes to home head-to-heads against Cairns Taipans, the edge is firmly with Melbourne. United have won four of their last six home games against this opponent. These encounters are often high-scoring. Notably, in their most recent preseason meeting, Melbourne cruised past Cairns with a 116-91 victory.

Cairns Taipans

Cairns Taipans endured a nightmare last season, finishing at the bottom of the league. The team managed just eight wins in twenty-nine games, anchoring the standings.

This season began with a heavy away defeat to South East Melbourne, falling 77-114. But the Taipans bounced back impressively, notching two consecutive wins—first at home against the Brisbane Bullets (83-82), then pulling off an upset on the road against the Sydney Kings (77-74). However, their momentum was short-lived: they were hammered by Adelaide 79-110 in the next round and then narrowly lost to Perth 77-80. After five rounds, Cairns sit sixth in the table with a 2-3 record.

Matches against Melbourne United have traditionally been tough for Cairns Taipans. In the last five head-to-heads, Melbourne have come out on top in four.

Key facts and head-to-head

Melbourne United have won 5 of their last 6 matches.

Melbourne United have won 7 of their last 9 home games.

Cairns Taipans have lost 4 of their last 5 road games.

Melbourne United have won 4 of the last 5 head-to-heads.

Melbourne United vs Cairns Taipans prediction

Melbourne United approach this clash in top form—they’ve started the season with a perfect record and are displaying tremendous balance on both ends of the court. Cairns Taipans, by contrast, remain inconsistent. They have won only two of their first five games and have looked unconvincing in recent outings. The head-to-head history also favors Melbourne. Expect Melbourne United to justify their status as favorites and claim a comfortable home win. My pick for this match is Melbourne United with a -10 handicap at odds of 1.65.