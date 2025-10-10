Prediction on game W1(+6) Odds: 1.5 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

In the fourth round of the NBL regular season, the Breakers will face off against South East Melbourne. The clash is set to take place in Auckland on Sunday, October 12. Tip-off is scheduled for 05:30 Central European Time. I’m offering a pick on the winner of this matchup.

Match preview

The Breakers have had a rough start to the 2025/26 season. As of now, the team has just one win and four losses, placing them ninth in the standings. Given the expectations and roster, this is a start that has disappointed both fans and management.

On the positive side, the team won the pre-season NBL Blitz tournament, where they displayed strong play and determination. This shows the potential and resources are there, but so far the Breakers haven’t managed to convert that into consistent results in the regular season.

There are signs, however, that the issues aren’t with motivation, but rather with the finer details: late-game execution, handling pressure in key moments, defensive lapses, and rebounding errors. A prime example is the game against the Perth Wildcats in Auckland, where New Zealand only lost in the final moments.

It’s also worth highlighting their recent game against the reigning champions. The Breakers took care of Illawarra in convincing fashion, with six players scoring in double figures.

Last season, South East Melbourne reached the playoff semifinals, but they still trail Melbourne United as the city’s top team. They’ve struggled with consistency, but it’s clear the club has been on the rise in recent years.

The start of the new season has been mixed, but there are signs this team can pull together and deliver high-scoring performances. After a confident win over the Cairns Taipans, they suffered a heavy derby defeat.

On the bright side, Melbourne shows solid offensive power and potential. In the pre-season, they racked up plenty of points, especially when the opposing defense faltered or the game’s tempo allowed their key players to shine.

However, the team’s weaknesses are also apparent: defensive inconsistency, rebounding struggles, and problems controlling the glass, particularly on their own end and when opponents crash the boards. It’s also worth noting that South East Melbourne recently played an exhibition game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Despite the loss, the team gained invaluable experience against an NBA opponent.

Match facts

The Breakers have won just one of their five games so far this season.

Melbourne have played only two games in the new campaign, splitting them with one win and one loss.

The Breakers average 84 points per game at home, while Melbourne averages 86 points per game on the road.

Players to watch

Parker Jackson has started the new season on a high note despite the Breakers’ struggles. The 30-year-old guard is consistently averaging around 20 points and 9 assists per game. In the win over Illawarra, he was the standout performer, tallying 20 points, 6 rebounds, and an impressive 17 assists.

H2H

Last season, the Melbourne side won two out of three games against the Breakers.

On their home court, New Zealand have lost to Melbourne just once in the past three years.

Prediction

The visitors are slight favorites for this one. If the Breakers can set the tone early, their chances of success will increase. The team has already shown they can defend well at home against stronger opponents. My recommendation is to back the hosts with a +6 point handicap.