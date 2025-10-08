Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.7 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

As part of the European qualifying tournament for the World Cup, Iceland will face Ukraine in a crucial showdown. The match will take place in Reykjavik on Friday, October 10. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time. Here’s our betting preview for this clash.

Match preview

Iceland kicked off their World Cup qualifying campaign with a commanding 5-0 win over Azerbaijan. However, in their very next outing, Arnar Gunnlaugsson’s side faced a much tougher opponent in France. The Icelanders put in a spirited performance and came close to pulling off a sensational draw, netting in the 89th minute—only for Andri Gudjohnsen’s goal to be disallowed after a VAR review.

Iceland have only reached the World Cup finals once before—back in 2018. Drawn alongside Argentina, Nigeria, and Croatia, they managed just a single point and finished bottom of their group.

As for Ukraine, the team is going through a turbulent period. Serhiy Rebrov’s squad has struggled to find their rhythm, with rumors already swirling in the media about a potential coaching change. Their qualifying campaign began poorly: a 0-2 defeat to France and a draw with Azerbaijan, who themselves are having a tough time. Now Ukraine must secure positive results to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Ukraine, too, have only made it to the World Cup once—way back in 2006, when they reached the quarterfinals. A lot has changed since then, and their fans are hungry for a return to the grandest stage.

Match facts and head-to-head

Over 2 goals have been scored in six of Iceland’s last seven matches.

Iceland have opened the scoring in four of their last five games.

Five of Ukraine’s last seven matches have featured over 2 goals.

Both teams have scored in five of Ukraine’s last seven games.

These sides have met five times, with Ukraine holding a slight edge: two wins for Ukraine, one for Iceland, and two draws.

Probable lineups

Iceland: Ólafsson - Pálsson, Ingason, Grétarsson, Ellertsson - Thorsteinsson, Haraldsson, Johannesson, Anderson - Gudjonsen A., Gudjonsen D.

Ólafsson - Pálsson, Ingason, Grétarsson, Ellertsson - Thorsteinsson, Haraldsson, Johannesson, Anderson - Gudjonsen A., Gudjonsen D. Ukraine: Trubin - Konoplia, Zabarnyi, Marviyenko, Mykolenko - Kalyuzhnyi, Yarmolyuk, Bondarenko - Hutsuliak, Sudakov, Dovbyk

Prediction

Despite their current struggles, Ukraine have what it takes to edge out Iceland. Serhiy Rebrov’s men have already proven themselves against this opponent, having beaten Iceland in the Euro 2024 playoff. With World Cup hopes on the line, Ukraine will surely be at their best. For extra security, the optimal bet looks to be Ukraine to win with an Asian handicap of 0.