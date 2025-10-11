ES ES FR FR
How is this possible?! Haaland missed two penalties in the match against Israel

Man City star couldn't beat Peretz
Today, 12:33
The Norwegian national team is hosting Israel in a World Cup qualifying match.

Solbakken's men took control from the opening minutes and quickly earned a golden opportunity to break the deadlock. Biton committed a foul inside his own penalty area, prompting the referee to point to the spot.

Erling Haaland stepped up to take the penalty, but couldn't outsmart Peretz, firing to the keeper's lower left. The Hamburg goalkeeper had moved off his line before the strike, so the referee ordered the penalty to be retaken. Haaland, Manchester City's talisman, went for the opposite corner this time, but once again Peretz came up with a stunning save.

Midway through the first half, Norway finally broke the deadlock. Halaili scored an own goal to put the hosts ahead.

