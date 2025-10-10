Prediction on game Inter Miami CF Win & Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.72 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the MLS regular season clashes will take place this Sunday at Inter Miami Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, where the local side Inter will host Atlanta United. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this encounter, offering solid chances for success.

Match preview

Javier Mascherano’s side will play their penultimate match of the regular season, aiming to secure second place in the Eastern Conference standings. After a setback against Chicago, the club quickly bounced back and thrashed New England Revolution 4-1, notching their fourth win in the last six games.

The intrigue is further fueled by the uncertainty surrounding Lionel Messi’s participation — he is currently with the Argentina national team, but could take the field as both of their games are being played in the USA. At home, Inter is nearly unbeatable — just three losses in 16 home matches this season.

As for Atlanta, it’s been a rough campaign for Ronny Deila’s squad — they sit second from bottom in the East, with only five wins and one of the league’s weakest defenses, conceding 58 goals. The team never found consistency, and their road form has been especially disappointing — just one win in 16 away matches. Still, these are the kinds of teams that often spoil the party for favorites, and the visitors might play with freedom.

There are significant personnel issues: Miguel Almirón is away with his national team, and there are injured players as well. Nonetheless, Atlanta still has attacking options. Striker Jamal Thiare scored twice in a similar fixture last season, and the visitors will look to threaten on the counterattack.

Probable lineups

Inter Miami : Rios, Frey, Allen, Aviles, Alba, Busquets, De Paul, Rodriguez, Allende, Messi, Suarez

: Rios, Frey, Allen, Aviles, Alba, Busquets, De Paul, Rodriguez, Allende, Messi, Suarez Atlanta United: Hibbert, Gordon, Gregersen, Berrocal, Chong-Qui, Amador, Muyumba, Torres, Alzate, Latta Lat, Thiare

Match facts and head-to-head

Inter Miami have won 4 of their last 5 MLS home matches

Atlanta United have managed just 1 win in 16 away games this season

Head-to-head encounters between these sides often produce high-scoring affairs

Prediction

The hosts take the field with a clear objective — to win and delight their fans in the final home game of the regular season. The visitors are seeing out a disappointing campaign and are unlikely to contain Miami’s attacking firepower. I expect a high-scoring clash dominated by the home side. My prediction: "Inter Miami to win and over 2.5 total goals" at odds of 1.72.