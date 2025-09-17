World Cup 2026 under threat: Spain may boycott the tournament. What's the reason?

All because of Israel

The Spanish government is considering the possibility that the national team could withdraw from the 2026 World Cup.

Details: According to Spanish media, the government is suggesting that the national team should boycott the tournament if Israel qualifies. This proposal is already being discussed at the state level and is linked to Madrid's political stance on the Middle East conflict.

No final decision has been made yet, but the idea has already sparked widespread debate among Spaniards.