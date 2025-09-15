RU RU ES ES FR FR
Spanish Football Federation: "We don’t care about Lamine Yamal"

Controversy surrounding the Federation’s methods is gaining momentum.
Football news Today, 13:11
All allegations have been denied.

Details: According to Marca, Barcelona never responded to the letter that sporting director Aitor Karanka sent to clubs as an introduction and explanation of the Federation’s working methods.

According to Karanka, neither Deco nor Bojan, nor 90% of the teams, replied.

It is reported that in its letter, the Spanish Football Federation clarified that at the slightest sign of discomfort, players leave the training camp or do not play—just as happened once with Lamine himself, as well as with Yeremy Pino, Fabián Ruiz, and Gavi from Barcelona in the most recent squad.

On the matchday against Turkey, every player was asked if they felt any discomfort or pain, and Lamine Yamal himself was among them, assuring everyone he felt fine.

Thus, the Barcelona player gave his approval to play and did not complain of any discomfort; otherwise, he would not have played, the Federation stated.

