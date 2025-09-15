Return to Camp Nou? Venue confirmed for Barcelona’s upcoming home fixtures

Should fans expect a comeback at Camp Nou?

Barcelona hosted Valencia at the Johan Cruyff Stadium, but it has now been revealed where the Catalans will play their next home games.

Details: According to journalist José Álvarez Haya, Barcelona’s upcoming home matches against Real Sociedad and PSG will be held at Camp Nou. However, the clash with Getafe will still take place at the Johan Cruyff Stadium.

The Getafe match is scheduled for September 21, followed by Real Sociedad on September 28 and PSG on October 1. Before that, Barça will face Newcastle on September 18.

