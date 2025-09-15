RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Return to Camp Nou? Venue confirmed for Barcelona’s upcoming home fixtures

Return to Camp Nou? Venue confirmed for Barcelona’s upcoming home fixtures

Should fans expect a comeback at Camp Nou?
Football news Today, 02:35
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Return to Camp Nou? Venue confirmed for Barcelona’s upcoming home fixtures Getty Images

Barcelona hosted Valencia at the Johan Cruyff Stadium, but it has now been revealed where the Catalans will play their next home games.

Details: According to journalist José Álvarez Haya, Barcelona’s upcoming home matches against Real Sociedad and PSG will be held at Camp Nou. However, the clash with Getafe will still take place at the Johan Cruyff Stadium.

The Getafe match is scheduled for September 21, followed by Real Sociedad on September 28 and PSG on October 1. Before that, Barça will face Newcastle on September 18.

Earlier we reported that Barcelona crushed Valencia 6-0 in their latest outing, though Rafinha did not start. Initial reports suggested Flick’s decision was disciplinary, but the coach later clarified the situation.

Reminder: The Spanish Football Federation responded to Flick’s criticism: "If there had been even the slightest issues, Yamal wouldn’t have taken the pitch."

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Related Team News
Hansi Flick clarifies whether Rafinha was deliberately benched in the last match Football news Today, 02:12 Hansi Flick clarifies whether Rafinha was deliberately benched in the last match
Fans have been waiting! Marc Bernal returns to the pitch after 383 days Football news Yesterday, 17:07 Fans have been waiting! Marc Bernal returns to the pitch after 383 days
Flick punished Raphinha ahead of the La Liga match. The reason revealed Football news Yesterday, 15:28 Flick punished Raphinha ahead of the La Liga match. The reason revealed
"If there were the slightest issues, Yamal wouldn't have taken the pitch." - Spanish Football Federation responds to Flick's criticism Football news Yesterday, 13:40 "If there were the slightest issues, Yamal wouldn't have taken the pitch." - Spanish Football Federation responds to Flick's criticism
Without two key players. Barcelona announces squad for match against Valencia Football news Yesterday, 09:52 Without two key players. Barcelona announces squad for match against Valencia
UEFA stalls La Liga's plan to host Villarreal vs Barcelona match in Miami Football news 13 sep 2025, 16:34 UEFA stalls La Liga's plan to host Villarreal vs Barcelona match in Miami
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores