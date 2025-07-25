RU RU ES ES FR FR
Aiming for the future! Chelsea signs a mega-talent from Crystal Palace

It seems the Blues are truly serious about building the next generation of their squad.
Football news Today, 05:42
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Aiming for the future! Chelsea signs a mega-talent from Crystal Palace https://x.com/FabrizioRomano

PSG and Bayern Munich were both in the race for him, but the player chose Chelsea.

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are set to announce the signing of 18-year-old Crystal Palace prospect Jesse Derry in the coming days.

Reports indicate that the player has already arrived at Chelsea today for his medical, and if all goes well, the contract could be signed by the evening.

Previously, Derry rejected a new contract offer from Palace, determined to take his career to the next level. Despite having offers from Bayern, PSG, and Chelsea on the table, the young prodigy opted for the latter.

Despite his youth, Derry featured for both Crystal Palace’s U-18 and U-20 sides last season. He netted 20 goals and provided 6 assists in 38 matches, and his creative attacking play has drawn the attention of Europe’s elite clubs.

Reminder: Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus are interested in signing Sterling

