Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus interested in signing Sterling

Raheem Sterling is not part of Enzo Maresca's plans at Chelsea, and the club is ready to part ways with the player. There are already teams expressing interest in him.

Details: According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus are considering a move for the Chelsea winger. The London club is willing to let Sterling go for 20 million euros.

Sterling himself has already returned to preseason training and is working on finding options to continue his career with Chelsea's assistance.

Recall: With Enzo Maresca's appointment as Chelsea's head coach, Sterling was left out of the club's plans and was loaned out to Arsenal. He now has two years remaining on his Chelsea contract, but the club is willing to lower their asking price to 26 million dollars.

The "Blues" are also prepared to pay part of Sterling's salary under his contract to facilitate his departure from the team.