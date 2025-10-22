A new Yamal? 17-year-old Karl becomes Bayern's youngest-ever Champions League scorer

Incredible goal from the German wonderkid

In the Champions League group stage clash against Belgium’s Club Brugge, 17-year-old Bayern Munich forward Lennart Karl opened the scoring, showcasing his extraordinary talent.

Details: Bayern’s midfielder, Lennart Karl (born in 2008), netted his first goal for the Munich giants in his very first Champions League start.

🚨 WHAT A GOAL BY LENNART KARL THIS KID IS TALENTED BAYERN MUNICH ARE LUCKY TO HAVE HIM 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/CNKuX17mxd — KinG £ (@xKGx__) October 22, 2025

This was already Karl’s ninth appearance of the season for Bayern across all competitions.

