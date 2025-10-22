A new Yamal? 17-year-old Karl becomes Bayern's youngest-ever Champions League scorer
Incredible goal from the German wonderkid
Football news Today, 15:21Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/_BeFootball/status/1981075527730426175
In the Champions League group stage clash against Belgium’s Club Brugge, 17-year-old Bayern Munich forward Lennart Karl opened the scoring, showcasing his extraordinary talent.
Details: Bayern’s midfielder, Lennart Karl (born in 2008), netted his first goal for the Munich giants in his very first Champions League start.
This was already Karl’s ninth appearance of the season for Bayern across all competitions.
