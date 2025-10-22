ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news A new Yamal? 17-year-old Karl becomes Bayern's youngest-ever Champions League scorer

A new Yamal? 17-year-old Karl becomes Bayern's youngest-ever Champions League scorer

Incredible goal from the German wonderkid
Football news Today, 15:21
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
A new Yamal? 17-year-old Karl strikes for Bayern in the Champions League https://x.com/_BeFootball/status/1981075527730426175

In the Champions League group stage clash against Belgium’s Club Brugge, 17-year-old Bayern Munich forward Lennart Karl opened the scoring, showcasing his extraordinary talent.

Details: Bayern’s midfielder, Lennart Karl (born in 2008), netted his first goal for the Munich giants in his very first Champions League start.

This was already Karl’s ninth appearance of the season for Bayern across all competitions.

Reminder: Thomas Müller revealed he could have made a move to Barcelona.

Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich Schedule Bayern Munich News Bayern Munich Transfers
Club Brugge Club Brugge Schedule Club Brugge News Club Brugge Transfers
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Game News
Incredible! Harry Kane reaches 20 goals in a single season faster than Messi or Ronaldo ever did Football news Today, 15:50 Incredible! Harry Kane reaches 20 goals in a season faster than Messi and Ronaldo ever did
Related Team News
Villarreal issues statement after cancellation of Barcelona match in Miami, takes aim at La Liga Football news Today, 10:58 Villarreal issues statement after cancellation of Barcelona match in Miami, takes aim at La Liga
Lamine Yamal Introduces His Girlfriend to Hansi Flick and Brings Her to the Barcelona Bench Football news Today, 10:46 Lamine Yamal Introduces His Girlfriend to Hansi Flick and Brings Her to the Barcelona Bench
Major blow. Official: Hansi Flick to miss El Clásico due to suspension Football news Today, 08:24 Major blow. Official: Hansi Flick to miss El Clásico due to suspension
Great news! Raphinha recovers from injury and could feature in El Clásico Football news Today, 06:23 Great news! Raphinha recovers from injury and could feature in El Clásico
Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona, talks to Lamine Yamal Football news Today, 04:19 "Yamal will be 100% ready for El Clásico" - Hansi Flick on the Barcelona starlet's fitness
Marcus Rashford Football news Today, 03:01 "That's why I'm here!" – Marcus Rashford on El Clasico
Related Tournament News
Remarkable youth. Chelsea rewrite UEFA Champions League history Football news Today, 16:59 Remarkable youth. Chelsea rewrite UEFA Champions League history
Controversial episode: should the referee have sent off the Real Madrid player? Football news Today, 16:52 Controversial incident. Should the referee have sent off the Real Madrid player?
Ajax match long-standing club record from the 1957/58 season Football news Today, 16:28 Ajax match long-standing club record from the 1957/58 season
Horror. Weghorst suffers gruesome forehead gash Football news Today, 16:19 Horror. Weghorst suffers gruesome gash
Incredible talent. Estevão rewrites Chelsea’s history in the UEFA Champions League Football news Today, 16:04 Incredible talent. Estevão rewrites Chelsea’s history in the UEFA Champions League
Historic moment! Kenan Yildiz becomes Juventus’ youngest captain in UEFA Champions League history Football news Today, 15:38 Historic moment! Kenan Yildiz becomes Juventus’ youngest captain in UEFA Champions League history
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores