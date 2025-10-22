ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Incredible! Harry Kane reaches 20 goals in a season faster than Messi and Ronaldo ever did

Incredible! Harry Kane reaches 20 goals in a season faster than Messi and Ronaldo ever did

The Englishman scores in his tenth consecutive match
Football news Today, 15:50
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Incredible! Harry Kane reaches 20 goals in a single season faster than Messi or Ronaldo ever did https://x.com/Football__Tweet/status/1981077261554954719

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane continues his outstanding run of form—the Englishman has now scored against Belgian side Club Brugge, bringing his tally to 20 goals in just 12 matches for the Munich club across all competitions in the 2025/26 season.

Details: This achievement marks the fastest run to 20 goals from the start of a season by any modern player. Not even Lionel Messi (17 matches) or Cristiano Ronaldo (13 matches in the 2014/15 season) managed to hit this milestone so quickly.

For the record: 17-year-old Karl became Bayern's youngest ever Champions League goalscorer.

Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich Schedule Bayern Munich News Bayern Munich Transfers
Club Brugge Club Brugge Schedule Club Brugge News Club Brugge Transfers
Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF Schedule Inter Miami CF News Inter Miami CF Transfers
Al Nassr FC Al Nassr FC Schedule Al Nassr FC News Al Nassr FC Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Game News
A new Yamal? 17-year-old Karl strikes for Bayern in the Champions League Football news Today, 15:21 A new Yamal? 17-year-old Karl becomes Bayern's youngest-ever Champions League scorer
Related Team News
"How can I be worth more than Darwin Núñez?" - Venezuelan president compares himself to Messi and Núñez Football news Today, 12:59 "How can I be worth more than Darwin Núñez?" - Venezuelan president compares himself to Messi and Núñez
Once Again Without Cristiano? Will Ronaldo Play in the AFC Champions League 2 Match? Football news Today, 09:13 Once Again Without Cristiano? Will Ronaldo Play in the AFC Champions League 2 Match?
Legendary status off the charts! Cristiano Ronaldo and Novak Djokovic make headlines with high-profile meeting in Lisbon Football news Yesterday, 12:28 Legendary status off the charts! Cristiano Ronaldo and Novak Djokovic make headlines with high-profile meeting in Lisbon
"If Flick had called…" - Thomas Müller reveals possible move to Barcelona Football news Yesterday, 10:43 "If Flick had called…" - Thomas Müller reveals possible move to Barcelona
High level of trust! Official: Vincent Kompany extends his contract with Bayern until 2029 Football news Yesterday, 06:42 High level of trust! Official: Vincent Kompany extends his contract with Bayern until 2029
Family legacy! Cristiano Ronaldo's son receives call-up to Portugal national team Football news Yesterday, 03:51 Family legacy! Cristiano Ronaldo's son receives call-up to Portugal national team
Related Tournament News
Remarkable youth. Chelsea rewrite UEFA Champions League history Football news Today, 16:59 Remarkable youth. Chelsea rewrite UEFA Champions League history
Controversial episode: should the referee have sent off the Real Madrid player? Football news Today, 16:52 Controversial incident. Should the referee have sent off the Real Madrid player?
Ajax match long-standing club record from the 1957/58 season Football news Today, 16:28 Ajax match long-standing club record from the 1957/58 season
Horror. Weghorst suffers gruesome forehead gash Football news Today, 16:19 Horror. Weghorst suffers gruesome gash
Incredible talent. Estevão rewrites Chelsea’s history in the UEFA Champions League Football news Today, 16:04 Incredible talent. Estevão rewrites Chelsea’s history in the UEFA Champions League
Historic moment! Kenan Yildiz becomes Juventus’ youngest captain in UEFA Champions League history Football news Today, 15:38 Historic moment! Kenan Yildiz becomes Juventus’ youngest captain in UEFA Champions League history
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores