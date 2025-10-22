Incredible! Harry Kane reaches 20 goals in a season faster than Messi and Ronaldo ever did
The Englishman scores in his tenth consecutive match
Football news Today, 15:50Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane continues his outstanding run of form—the Englishman has now scored against Belgian side Club Brugge, bringing his tally to 20 goals in just 12 matches for the Munich club across all competitions in the 2025/26 season.
Details: This achievement marks the fastest run to 20 goals from the start of a season by any modern player. Not even Lionel Messi (17 matches) or Cristiano Ronaldo (13 matches in the 2014/15 season) managed to hit this milestone so quickly.
For the record: 17-year-old Karl became Bayern's youngest ever Champions League goalscorer.