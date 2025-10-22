Prediction on game Win Freiburg Odds: 1.55 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On October 23, 2025, in the third round of the UEFA Europa League group stage, Freiburg will host Utrecht. The match is scheduled to kick off at 21:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this clash.

Freiburg

Freiburg approach this match in good form, currently on a seven-game unbeaten streak in official competitions. Including friendlies played during the international break, their run without defeat extends to nine matches overall. In their last four official games, Freiburg have drawn all of them — three in the Bundesliga, including a 2–2 home result against Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend. Despite this stable run, Freiburg sit only 10th in the Bundesliga with 9 points.

In European competition, the team started positively, defeating Basel 2–1 at home and drawing 1–1 away against Bologna in the second group stage match.

Offensively, Freiburg have been consistent, scoring in six of their last seven games. Their home form also looks strong — since losing to Augsburg in the opening Bundesliga round, the team have gone five home matches unbeaten, with three wins and two draws.

Utrecht

Utrecht, who finished last season strongly in 4th place in the Eredivisie, entered the current European campaign with confidence. The team started the season well, comfortably advancing through the Europa League qualification rounds.

However, since early September, Utrecht have hit a difficult spell, going six consecutive matches without a win across all competitions. Their winless streak was finally broken last weekend with a 3–1 home victory over FC Volendam. At the moment, Utrecht occupy 8th place in the Eredivisie standings.

In Europe, the team’s struggles have been more evident. Utrecht lost both of their opening Europa League group stage fixtures 0–1 — first against Lyon, and then away to Norwegian side Brann — leaving them without a goal or a single point so far.

This trip to Germany will be a serious test for Utrecht, and the result could play a key role in determining their future in the tournament.

Probable Lineups

Freiburg: Atubolu, Treu, Ginter, Lienhart, Makengo, Eggestein, Manzambi, Beste, Adamu, Grifo, Holer

Atubolu, Treu, Ginter, Lienhart, Makengo, Eggestein, Manzambi, Beste, Adamu, Grifo, Holer Utrecht: Barkas, Horemans, van der Hoorn, Viergever, El Karouani, Zechiel, Engwanda, Blake, Min, Rodriguez, Haller

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

Freiburg are unbeaten in their last 9 matches.

Utrecht have failed to win 6 of their last 7 matches.

Utrecht have lost 4 of their last 6 away matches.

Utrecht conceded first in 6 of their last 7 matches.

Both teams have scored in 3 of Utrecht’s last 4 matches.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Freiburg and their upcoming opponents.

Freiburg — Utrecht Prediction

Freiburg approach this match in solid form, maintaining a strong unbeaten run at home. However, the team have failed to win in their last four official matches and will be eager to end this streak in front of their fans. Utrecht, on the other hand, continue to struggle in Europe and look unconvincing, particularly away from home. We can expect Freiburg to dominate this encounter and secure a confident home victory. My bet for this match is Freiburg to Win at odds of 1.55.