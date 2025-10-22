Prediction on game Mainz 05 Total over 2 Odds: 1.5 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Thursday, October 21, Mainz will face Zrinjski in the second round of the UEFA Europa Conference League. The match kicks off at 21:00 CET, and here’s my take on this encounter.

Mainz vs Zrinjski: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Mainz have lost their last two matches and won just once in their last four.

At home, Mainz have suffered three consecutive defeats and four losses in their last five games.

Zrinjski are unbeaten in ten straight matches, with seven wins and three draws.

Zrinjski have scored at least once in each of their last four fixtures.

Mainz have conceded in five consecutive home matches.

Zrinjski are unbeaten in their last five away games, scoring in four of them.

Zrinjski have won 37% of their matches to nil this season, compared to Mainz’s 18%.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides.

Mainz vs Zrinjski: Match Preview

Mainz finished sixth in the Bundesliga last season and secured qualification for European competition. Their Conference League campaign began on a positive note with a 1–0 away win over Omonia. However, their domestic form has been poor — just four points from seven league matches, leaving them 16th in the Bundesliga table.

Bosnian side Zrinjski have been performing well domestically, currently sitting second with 21 points from ten rounds — only four points off the top. They attempted to qualify for the UEFA Europa League but were knocked out by Utrecht, moving instead to the Conference League. In the opening round, Zrinjski thrashed Lincoln Red Imps 5–0.

Probable Lineups

Mainz 05: Riess; Da Costa, Hanche-Olsen, Kohr; Veratschnig, Sano, Amiri, Mwene; Nebel, Lee; Hollerbach

Zrinjski Mostar: Karacic; Vranjkovic, Jakovljevic, Dujmovic, Mamic; Savic, Durasek; Abramovic, Ivancic, Cuze; Bilbija

Prediction

Mainz have had a difficult start to the season, but they possess greater individual quality and the advantage of playing at home. I expect the German side to win this one. My tip: Mainz individual total over 2 goals.