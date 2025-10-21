"If Flick had called…" - Thomas Müller reveals possible move to Barcelona

But the German coach's call never came

The legendary German midfielder, now playing for Vancouver, has revealed that he considered a possible transfer to Barcelona.

Details: After leaving Bayern Munich, German midfielder Thomas Müller admitted he would not have minded moving to Barcelona—if Hansi Flick had called.

"I could picture my future at Barcelona. If Hansi Flick, who knows me well, had called and I liked the club's project, I could have considered it. Barcelona is a top club, where everyone knows exactly what is expected of you," Müller told Blickpunkt Sport.

🚨 Thomas Muller: "If Hansi Flick, who knows me very well, had called me and I would have liked the project in Barcelona, I could have imagined something like that."



"Barça is a first-class club, you know what people expect of you." pic.twitter.com/VXO5VCaqLY — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) October 20, 2025

This season, Müller has been in outstanding form: he already has 10 goals and 5 assists in 13 matches.

Reminder: Vincent Kompany has extended his contract with Bayern until 2029.