Dailysports News Football news "If Flick had called…" - Thomas Müller reveals possible move to Barcelona

"If Flick had called…" - Thomas Müller reveals possible move to Barcelona

But the German coach's call never came
Football news Today, 10:43
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
The legendary German midfielder, now playing for Vancouver, has revealed that he considered a possible transfer to Barcelona.

Details: After leaving Bayern Munich, German midfielder Thomas Müller admitted he would not have minded moving to Barcelona—if Hansi Flick had called.

"I could picture my future at Barcelona. If Hansi Flick, who knows me well, had called and I liked the club's project, I could have considered it. Barcelona is a top club, where everyone knows exactly what is expected of you," Müller told Blickpunkt Sport.

This season, Müller has been in outstanding form: he already has 10 goals and 5 assists in 13 matches.

Reminder: Vincent Kompany has extended his contract with Bayern until 2029.

