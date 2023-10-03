A new scandal in Spanish football: Real Madrid have now been accused of bribing judges

Former Spanish police commissioner José Manuel Villarejo made a powerful statement.

According to him, he has evidence that the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez, is involved in bribing judges.

According to Villarejo, Perez was bribing referees even before Barcelona started doing this.

“Whoever dared to condemn Perez risked his life. Right now there is not a single piece of evidence that would allow Perez to be brought to justice,” he said.

Note that a day earlier, Villarejo said that he has documents that will help in the investigation of former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell. According to the former law enforcement officer, the documents were given to him by people close to the current president of the Catalan club, Joan Laporta.

Let us remind you that on October 3, Real Madrid will play its second match in the group stage of the Champions League. On the road, Los Blancos will play against the Italian champion Napoli.