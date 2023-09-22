A famous coach explained Mudryk’s failure at Chelsea

Former Shakhtar coach Igor Jovicevic spoke about why the career of Ukrainian winger Mikhail Mudryk at Chelsea is not going well.

According to the Croatian specialist, Mudrik will need time to adapt to the new team and create his own playing style.

Chelsea are known for periodically changing coaches when results are unsuccessful. But the question arises: why does the club constantly change mentors? To achieve success you need stability. Look at Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal manager. The club must support the coach and give him the opportunity to demonstrate his qualities,” the coach said.

Jovicevich noted that during his collaboration with Mudrik at Shakhtar, the winger showed a high level not only in the championship, but also in the Champions League.

He emphasized the importance of the momentum and continuity that Mudryk possesses and expressed confidence that he will do everything possible to succeed.

Mudryk has a contract with Chelsea until 2031. Since the start of 2023, she has made 21 appearances in all competitions and provided two assists.