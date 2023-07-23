Mudryk scores first goal for Chelsea (video)

On the night of July 23, a friendly match between representatives of the English Premier League "Chelsea" and "Brighton" took place.

The meeting was held at the stadium "Lincoln Financial Field" in Pennsylvania (USA) and ended with the victory of the "blue" with a score of 4:3.

It is interesting that the winger of the Ukrainian national team Mykhailo Mudryk scored his first goal for the team as part of the London Chelsea.

Christopher Nkunku, Conor Gallagher and Nicholas Jackson also scored goals. At the same time, Danny Welbeck, João Pedro and Deniz Undave scored goals for Brighton.

Interestingly, in the 60th minute, Brighton player Jan Paul van Hecke received a red card, leaving his team in the minority.

This is Chelsea's second match at the US training camp. In the first game, the Londoners beat Wrexham 5-0.

Chelsea will face Newcastle on 27 July next.

Recall that the new championship in England starts on 11 August. Last season, Manchester City became the champions, while Chelsea finished in an unusually low 12th place for themselves.