RU RU
Main News Mudryk scores first goal for Chelsea (video)

Mudryk scores first goal for Chelsea (video)

Football news Today, 00:07
Mudryk scores first goal for Chelsea (video) Photo: Chelsea Twitter

On the night of July 23, a friendly match between representatives of the English Premier League "Chelsea" and "Brighton" took place.

The meeting was held at the stadium "Lincoln Financial Field" in Pennsylvania (USA) and ended with the victory of the "blue" with a score of 4:3.

It is interesting that the winger of the Ukrainian national team Mykhailo Mudryk scored his first goal for the team as part of the London Chelsea.

Christopher Nkunku, Conor Gallagher and Nicholas Jackson also scored goals. At the same time, Danny Welbeck, João Pedro and Deniz Undave scored goals for Brighton.

Interestingly, in the 60th minute, Brighton player Jan Paul van Hecke received a red card, leaving his team in the minority.

This is Chelsea's second match at the US training camp. In the first game, the Londoners beat Wrexham 5-0.

Chelsea will face Newcastle on 27 July next.

Recall that the new championship in England starts on 11 August. Last season, Manchester City became the champions, while Chelsea finished in an unusually low 12th place for themselves.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Brighton
Popular news
Lionel Messi became the author of a unique record Football news Yesterday, 07:45 Lionel Messi became the author of a unique record
PSG can offer Mbappe one billion euros Football news 21 july 2023, 09:44 PSG can offer Mbappe one billion euros
Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane Football news 20 july 2023, 15:42 Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane
Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona Football news 19 july 2023, 11:28 Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona
Bayern won 27-0 Football news 18 july 2023, 16:42 Bayern won 27-0
Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club Football news 17 july 2023, 04:30 Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 00:07 Mudryk scores first goal for Chelsea (video) Football news Yesterday, 14:00 Ancelotti asks Real Madrid to buy Juventus star Football news Yesterday, 13:00 An unexpected club entered the fight for Harry Kane Football news Yesterday, 11:49 Shakhtar won for the first time under a new coach Football news Yesterday, 11:20 PSG have found a replacement for Mbappe in the championship of France Football news Yesterday, 10:50 PSG made an offer for the star goalkeeper Football news Yesterday, 10:20 AC Milan close to signing Nigerian striker for €30m Football news Yesterday, 09:50 Lille announced the transfer of the world champion Football news Yesterday, 09:30 Borussia Dortmund extend contract with Champions League winners Football news Yesterday, 09:10 Kylian Mbappe could move to top English club
Sport Predictions
Football Today Santos vs Botafogo predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023 Football Today Cruzeiro vs Goias predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023 Football Today Red Bull Bragantino vs Internacional predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023 Football Today Vasco da Gama vs Atletico Paranaense predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football Today Defensa y Justicia vs Sarmiento predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023 Football Today Rosario Central vs River Plate predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football 24 july 2023 Sirius vs Mjallby predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football 24 july 2023 Viking vs Aalesund predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football 24 july 2023 Boavista vs Leiria predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football 24 july 2023 Talleres vs Gimnasia La Plata predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023