The Pole will become a free agent this summer

The situation surrounding Robert Lewandowski at Barcelona is becoming increasingly clear — according to Diario AS, the club has no intention of renewing the contract of the 37-year-old striker. The reasons cited are the player's age, a decline in his physical form, and the fact that he no longer exerts the same attacking pressure on opponents as before.

The source reports that the Blaugrana management has already begun searching for a replacement for the Pole. At the same time, the club is not considering signing a star of Julián Álvarez's caliber — instead, they are likely to focus on a less high-profile but promising player: Etta Eyong from Levante, who could compete with Ferran Torres.

Let us remind you, the 21-year-old Cameroonian forward joined Levante from Villarreal this summer. In the current La Liga season, Eyong has scored 5 goals and provided 3 assists in 8 appearances. Transfermarkt values him at 20 million euros.