Prediction on game W2(-1.5) Odds: 1.68 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On October 12, in the final round of World Cup qualifying, Djibouti will face Sierra Leone on neutral ground. Read on for a detailed look at both teams, as well as our prediction for this clash.

See also: Zambia vs Niger prediction and betting tips 12 Оctober 2025

Match preview

Djibouti is one of the weakest national teams in Africa and justifiably sits at the bottom of Group A: after nine rounds, they've earned only one point, scoring four goals while conceding 31 (an average of 3.5 goals per game).

Aside from a frail defense, the team also struggles to create chances up front, often finishing matches without a single shot on target.

Sierra Leone has collected 12 points from nine matches, missing their last chance to qualify for the World Cup in round nine after a 0-1 defeat to Burkina Faso.

In their last five outings, Sierra Leone secured two wins: 3-1 over Guinea-Bissau and 2-0 against Ethiopia. There was also a defeat to Egypt (0-1) and a draw with Guinea (1-1). In this final qualifier, the team will be looking to go out on a high note—especially with an opponent that gives them every opportunity to do so.

Probable lineups

Djibouti: Mahamoud; Farada, Topka, Said, Abdi, Bilha; Mahamed, Daher, Hassan, Omar; Wais

Sierra Leone: Sesay; Jalloh, Bah, Turay, Samadia; Fofanah, Dumbuya; M. Kamara, Kargbo, Tarawallie; K. Kamara

Match facts and head-to-head

In their only previous meeting, Sierra Leone won 2-1

Djibouti has lost five matches in a row

Seven of Sierra Leone's last eight matches have seen under three goals scored

Prediction

Sierra Leone should close out their qualifying campaign with confidence against Djibouti. The team is capable of scoring and creating plenty of chances. My prediction: Sierra Leone to win with an Asian handicap (-1.5) at odds of 1.68