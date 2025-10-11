Djibouti vs Sierra Leone. H2H, lineups, and match prediction — October 12, 2025
On October 12, in the final round of World Cup qualifying, Djibouti will face Sierra Leone on neutral ground. Read on for a detailed look at both teams, as well as our prediction for this clash.
Match preview
Djibouti is one of the weakest national teams in Africa and justifiably sits at the bottom of Group A: after nine rounds, they've earned only one point, scoring four goals while conceding 31 (an average of 3.5 goals per game).
Aside from a frail defense, the team also struggles to create chances up front, often finishing matches without a single shot on target.
Sierra Leone has collected 12 points from nine matches, missing their last chance to qualify for the World Cup in round nine after a 0-1 defeat to Burkina Faso.
In their last five outings, Sierra Leone secured two wins: 3-1 over Guinea-Bissau and 2-0 against Ethiopia. There was also a defeat to Egypt (0-1) and a draw with Guinea (1-1). In this final qualifier, the team will be looking to go out on a high note—especially with an opponent that gives them every opportunity to do so.
Probable lineups
Djibouti: Mahamoud; Farada, Topka, Said, Abdi, Bilha; Mahamed, Daher, Hassan, Omar; Wais
Sierra Leone: Sesay; Jalloh, Bah, Turay, Samadia; Fofanah, Dumbuya; M. Kamara, Kargbo, Tarawallie; K. Kamara
Match facts and head-to-head
- In their only previous meeting, Sierra Leone won 2-1
- Djibouti has lost five matches in a row
- Seven of Sierra Leone's last eight matches have seen under three goals scored
Prediction
Sierra Leone should close out their qualifying campaign with confidence against Djibouti. The team is capable of scoring and creating plenty of chances. My prediction: Sierra Leone to win with an Asian handicap (-1.5) at odds of 1.68