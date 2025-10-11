ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Djibouti vs Sierra Leone. H2H, lineups, and match prediction — October 12, 2025

Djibouti vs Sierra Leone. H2H, lineups, and match prediction — October 12, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Djibouti vs Sierra Leone prediction Unknown author
Djibouti Djibouti
World Cup Qualification CAF (Round 10) 12 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
International,
Sierra Leone Sierra Leone
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On October 12, in the final round of World Cup qualifying, Djibouti will face Sierra Leone on neutral ground. Read on for a detailed look at both teams, as well as our prediction for this clash.

Match preview

Djibouti is one of the weakest national teams in Africa and justifiably sits at the bottom of Group A: after nine rounds, they've earned only one point, scoring four goals while conceding 31 (an average of 3.5 goals per game).

Aside from a frail defense, the team also struggles to create chances up front, often finishing matches without a single shot on target.

Sierra Leone has collected 12 points from nine matches, missing their last chance to qualify for the World Cup in round nine after a 0-1 defeat to Burkina Faso.

In their last five outings, Sierra Leone secured two wins: 3-1 over Guinea-Bissau and 2-0 against Ethiopia. There was also a defeat to Egypt (0-1) and a draw with Guinea (1-1). In this final qualifier, the team will be looking to go out on a high note—especially with an opponent that gives them every opportunity to do so.

Probable lineups

Djibouti: Mahamoud; Farada, Topka, Said, Abdi, Bilha; Mahamed, Daher, Hassan, Omar; Wais
Sierra Leone: Sesay; Jalloh, Bah, Turay, Samadia; Fofanah, Dumbuya; M. Kamara, Kargbo, Tarawallie; K. Kamara

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In their only previous meeting, Sierra Leone won 2-1
  • Djibouti has lost five matches in a row
  • Seven of Sierra Leone's last eight matches have seen under three goals scored

Prediction

Sierra Leone should close out their qualifying campaign with confidence against Djibouti. The team is capable of scoring and creating plenty of chances. My prediction: Sierra Leone to win with an Asian handicap (-1.5) at odds of 1.68

