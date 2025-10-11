Prediction on game W1(-1.0) Odds: 1.88 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the World Cup qualifiers in the African zone will take place on Sunday in Ndola, where the Zambia national team hosts Niger. Here’s a prediction for this encounter with solid chances of success.

Match preview

Zambia heads into this clash with a clear objective—a win over Niger will secure their place in the playoffs. Their away victory over Tanzania (1-0) proved a pivotal moment in the race for the top spots, restoring the squad’s confidence after a spell of inconsistent results.

Under Avram Grant’s guidance, the team has focused on tightening their defense and utilizing rapid play down the flanks, where Fashion Sakala stands out. Zambia’s key weapon remains their balance of experience and pace: Kings Kangwa orchestrates the midfield while Patson Daka provides the finishing touch up front.

Niger arrives in Ndola buoyed by a convincing 3-1 win over Congo, one of their best performances in this qualifying campaign. The team has gained momentum, largely thanks to the leadership qualities of Victorien Adebayor, who can both create and finish chances.

However, their away form remains shaky, and defensive frailties are still a concern. Like Zambia, Niger prefers a 4-2-3-1 formation, relying on compact organization and swift counterattacks. Niger currently sits second in the group, three points ahead of Zambia, with everything to play for in this head-to-head showdown.

Probable lineups

Zambia : Mulenga, Kapumbu, Chongo, Benson Sakala, Chisala, Kings Kangwa, Chama, Lubambo Musonda, Fashion Sakala, Sabobo Banda, Patson Daka

: Mulenga, Kapumbu, Chongo, Benson Sakala, Chisala, Kings Kangwa, Chama, Lubambo Musonda, Fashion Sakala, Sabobo Banda, Patson Daka Niger: Djibo, Aboulaye, Sako, Abdu, M’Baye, Alhassane, Magagi, Adebayor, Sosah, Goumey, Muotari

Match facts and head-to-head

Niger won the first meeting between these sides 2-1

Both teams have scored in the last three matches between these nations

The over 2.5 goals bet has landed in three of the last four encounters

Prediction

Zambia is more motivated in terms of the standings, looks more solid at home, and boasts a stronger squad. Despite recent successes, Niger remains vulnerable at the back, which could prove decisive. Expect a tense match with the hosts holding the advantage.