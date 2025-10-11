ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions Zambia vs Niger prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 12, 2025

Zambia vs Niger prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 12, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Zambia vs Niger prediction Photo: nigeriasoccernet.com / Author unknown
Zambia Zambia
World Cup Qualification CAF (Round 10) 12 oct 2025, 09:00
- : -
International,
Niger Niger
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1.0)
Odds: 1.88
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the World Cup qualifiers in the African zone will take place on Sunday in Ndola, where the Zambia national team hosts Niger. Here’s a prediction for this encounter with solid chances of success.

Match preview

Zambia heads into this clash with a clear objective—a win over Niger will secure their place in the playoffs. Their away victory over Tanzania (1-0) proved a pivotal moment in the race for the top spots, restoring the squad’s confidence after a spell of inconsistent results.

Under Avram Grant’s guidance, the team has focused on tightening their defense and utilizing rapid play down the flanks, where Fashion Sakala stands out. Zambia’s key weapon remains their balance of experience and pace: Kings Kangwa orchestrates the midfield while Patson Daka provides the finishing touch up front.

Niger arrives in Ndola buoyed by a convincing 3-1 win over Congo, one of their best performances in this qualifying campaign. The team has gained momentum, largely thanks to the leadership qualities of Victorien Adebayor, who can both create and finish chances.

However, their away form remains shaky, and defensive frailties are still a concern. Like Zambia, Niger prefers a 4-2-3-1 formation, relying on compact organization and swift counterattacks. Niger currently sits second in the group, three points ahead of Zambia, with everything to play for in this head-to-head showdown.

Probable lineups

  • Zambia: Mulenga, Kapumbu, Chongo, Benson Sakala, Chisala, Kings Kangwa, Chama, Lubambo Musonda, Fashion Sakala, Sabobo Banda, Patson Daka
  • Niger: Djibo, Aboulaye, Sako, Abdu, M’Baye, Alhassane, Magagi, Adebayor, Sosah, Goumey, Muotari

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Niger won the first meeting between these sides 2-1
  • Both teams have scored in the last three matches between these nations
  • The over 2.5 goals bet has landed in three of the last four encounters

Prediction

Zambia is more motivated in terms of the standings, looks more solid at home, and boasts a stronger squad. Despite recent successes, Niger remains vulnerable at the back, which could prove decisive. Expect a tense match with the hosts holding the advantage.

Prediction on game W1(-1.0)
Odds: 1.88
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Latvia vs Andorra prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 11 oct 2025, 09:00 Latvia vs Andorra: h2h, line-ups and match prediction — October 11, 2025 Latvia Odds: 1.8 Andorra Recommended Mostbet
Hungary vs Armenia prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 11 oct 2025, 12:00 Hungary vs Armenia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 11 october 2025 Hungary Odds: 1.4 Armenia Bet now 1xBet
Norway vs Israel prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 11 oct 2025, 12:00 Norway vs Israel: Can Norway Move Closer to the 2026 World Cup? Norway Odds: 1.75 Israel Bet now Melbet
Serbia vs Albania prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 11 oct 2025, 14:45 Serbia vs Albania: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 11, 2025 Serbia Odds: 1.6 Albania Recommended Melbet
Portugal vs Ireland prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 11 oct 2025, 14:45 Portugal vs Ireland: Will Portugal Keep Their Winning Streak Alive in the Qualifiers? Portugal Odds: 1.72 Ireland Bet now Mostbet
Estonia vs Italy prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 11 oct 2025, 14:45 Estonia vs Italy: Can Estonia Steal Points from Italy on Home Soil? Estonia Odds: 1.57 Italy Bet now 1xBet
Iraq vs Indonesia prediction World Cup Qualification AFC 11 oct 2025, 15:30 Iraq vs Indonesia: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 11, 2025 Iraq Odds: 1.85 Indonesia Recommended 1xBet
Inter Miami CF vs Atlanta United prediction MLS USA 11 oct 2025, 19:30 Inter Miami vs Atlanta United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 12, 2025 Inter Miami CF Odds: 1.72 Atlanta United Bet now Mostbet
Mexico vs Colombia prediction Friendly International 11 oct 2025, 21:00 Mexico vs Colombia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 12 October 2025 Mexico Odds: 1.9 Colombia Bet now Melbet
Seattle Sounders FC vs Real Salt Lake prediction MLS USA 11 oct 2025, 21:30 Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 12, 2025 Seattle Sounders FC Odds: 1.77 Real Salt Lake Recommended Melbet
New Zealand Breakers vs South East Melbourne prediction NBL 11 oct 2025, 23:30 New Zealand Breakers vs South East Melbourne prediction and H2H – October 12, 2025 New Zealand Breakers Odds: 1.5 South East Melbourne Bet now Melbet
San Marino vs Cyprus prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 12 oct 2025, 09:00 San Marino vs Cyprus prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 12 October 2025 San Marino Odds: 1.74 Cyprus Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores