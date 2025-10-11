ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions Chad vs CAR prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 12, 2025

Chad vs CAR prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 12, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Chad vs Central African Republic prediction Photo: nigeriasoccernet.com / Author unknown
Chad Chad
World Cup Qualification CAF (Round 10) 12 oct 2025, 12:00
- : -
International,
Central African Republic Central African Republic
One of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the African zone will take place this Sunday in N'Djamena, where the Chad national team will host the Central African Republic. I’m tipping a bet on goals in this clash, offering solid chances for success.

Match preview

Chad are enduring a tough qualification campaign and have yet to secure a single victory. The squad is known for its fighting spirit, but poor finishing and defensive instability have kept results out of reach. In their last outing, Chad fell 0-2 to Mali, but previously managed to snatch a draw against Ghana (1-1), showing their potential to trouble stronger opponents.

The hosts' main hope is striker Marius Mouandilmadji, who plays in Europe and boasts impressive physical attributes. The game plan will focus on him and the quick wingers, aiming to catch the opposition on the break. A disciplined, organized defensive display could prove the key to a positive result.

The visitors are also struggling in qualifying and sit near the bottom of the table, but have shown slightly more stability in attack. Their only group win came against Chad (1-0), a result that boosts the team’s confidence. However, recent heavy defeats to Ghana (0-5), Madagascar, and Comoros have exposed defensive frailties and a lack of squad depth.

The team lines up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, prioritizing a tight defense and quick counterattacks. The main threat will come from the pacey Axel Yori, who can create danger out of nothing. Still, unreliable finishing could once again be the visitors' Achilles' heel.

Probable lineups

  • Chad: M. Djimet, Ngarao, Dabanga, Biyogo-Poko, Abakar, Banga, Ngakutu, S. Abakar, Mouandilmadji, T. Djimet, A. Allafi
  • CAR: Youfeigan, Gambor, Basse-Zokana, Walenbe, Fourdo, Pirioua, Grote, Namsona, Chiffort Tchibinda, Yori, Baboula

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the previous head-to-head, CAR defeated Chad 1-0.
  • Both teams have scored fewer than 10 goals throughout the qualifying campaign.
  • The average number of goals in matches involving these teams does not exceed 2 per game.

Prediction

Neither side is in top form and a high-scoring affair seems unlikely. Chad will rely on a compact defense and counterattacks, while CAR have the experience from their previous encounters. With no clear favorite and a likely slow tempo, expect a cautious match with few goals.

