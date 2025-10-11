ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions Egypt vs Guinea-Bissau prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 12, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Egypt vs Guinea-Bissau prediction Photo: bbc.com / Author unknown
Egypt Egypt
World Cup Qualification CAF (Round 10) 12 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
International,
Guinea-Bissau Guinea-Bissau
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.72
One of the African qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place this Sunday at the Cairo International Stadium, where the Egyptian national team faces Guinea-Bissau. Here’s a pick for this clash with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Egypt confidently tops its group and has already secured a spot at the World Cup. The team showcases remarkable consistency: seven wins and two draws in nine matches, and conceding just two goals is a testament to their flawless defensive organization. The Pharaohs’ main strength lies in their ability to control the game and capitalize swiftly on even the slightest mistakes from their opponents.

The squad’s brightest star is Mohamed Salah, who netted a brace in their previous match against Djibouti (3-0). His pace and efficiency on the wing remain Egypt’s key weapon. Notably, Egypt has kept a clean sheet in all of their last four home qualifiers.

Emiliano Té’s side heads into this fixture with notably inconsistent results and modest stats. With only eight goals scored and nine conceded in the group, their attacking struggles and defensive frailties are clear. In their last outing, Guinea-Bissau fell to Ethiopia (0-1), once again exposing their lack of composure in the final third.

Nevertheless, the visitors’ main asset is their speed and athleticism up front. Forward Beto poses a threat on the counter, while wide players like Rodrigues and Sanka inject dynamism into their play. However, against Egypt’s structured and physically dominant squad, these qualities may not be enough to make a significant impact.

Probable lineups

  • Egypt: El-Shenawy, Hany, Ibrahim, Rabia, Hamdi Sharaf, Abdelmagid, Fathi, Attia, Ahmed Said, Trezeguet, Salah
  • Guinea-Bissau: Balde, Nanu, Sori Mane, Fali Kande, Renato Nyaga, Nito Gomes, Panutche Camara, Dalcio, Beto, Rodrigues, Sanka Tchami

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Egypt is unbeaten in the qualifiers: seven wins and two draws.
  • Guinea-Bissau has scored only eight goals in nine matches.
  • In previous head-to-head meetings, Egypt controlled the game and dominated in shots and corners.

Prediction

Egypt sits comfortably atop the group, boasting a rock-solid defense. The team rarely falters, and with Salah leading the attack, they can decide the outcome at any moment. Guinea-Bissau struggles to convert chances and is unlikely to surprise the favorite here.

Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
