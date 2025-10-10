Prediction on game Win Seattle Sounders FC Odds: 1.77 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the key MLS regular season clashes will unfold this Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle, where the hometown Seattle Sounders welcome Real Salt Lake. Here's a betting tip for this showdown, offering solid chances for success.

Match preview

The hosts are just one step away from locking in a direct playoff spot. In the previous round, they clinched a crucial victory over Portland (1-0), solidifying their position near the top of the Western Conference standings. Brian Schmetzer's squad hasn't always been consistent in recent weeks, but they've looked confident at home and rarely drop points at Lumen Field.

The absence of Albert Rusnák, who was sent off at the end of the last match, will be a setback, but squad depth allows the Sounders to absorb the loss. Five of Seattle's last six games have featured over two goals, and the team continues to play bold, attacking football.

The visitors sit ninth in the Western Conference and are locked in a fierce battle for a playoff berth. Wins over Colorado (1-0) and Austin (3-1) have boosted their confidence, but defensive instability still hinders their ability to pick up points regularly. RSL has lost three of their last six matches, conceding more than two goals per game on average.

Still, Real Salt Lake are traditionally dangerous on the counter and frequently strike first — they’ve opened the scoring in four of their last five outings. However, a run of three straight away defeats highlights their vulnerability on the road. To challenge Seattle, they'll need defensive discipline and clinical finishing on the break.

Probable lineups

Seattle Sounders : Frei, Roldan, Reagan, Kim Kee-hee, Tolo, Roldan, Rusnák, Rothrock, Ferreira, De la Vega, Morris

: Frei, Roldan, Reagan, Kim Kee-hee, Tolo, Roldan, Rusnák, Rothrock, Ferreira, De la Vega, Morris Real Salt Lake: Cabral, Yedlin, Glad, Vera, Katránis, Gonçalves, Kaliskan, Ojeda, Luna, Cruz, Olatunji

Match facts and head-to-head

Seattle have won just 1 of their last 5 league matches.

Real Salt Lake have opened the scoring in 4 of their last 5 games.

Five of the last six matches involving either side have produced over 2.5 goals.

Prediction

Both sides enter the contest with different objectives: Seattle are looking to cement their playoff status, while Real Salt Lake are fighting to hold onto a play-in spot. The visitors can create chances, but their defensive frailties could prove decisive. Backed by their home crowd, the Sounders are tipped to prevail in what promises to be a high-scoring encounter.