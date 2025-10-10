ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Friendly International Predictions Malta vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 12, 2025

Malta vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 12, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Malta vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Malta Malta
Friendly International (Round 1) 12 oct 2025, 13:00
- : -
International,
Bosnia and Herzegovina Bosnia and Herzegovina
Review H2H Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Bosnia and Herzegovina
Odds: 1.72
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of Sunday’s international friendlies will take place at the Ta’ Qali Stadium in the city of the same name, where the Malta national team will host Bosnia and Herzegovina. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this clash, with solid odds for success.

Match preview

The hosts step onto the pitch after a heavy 0-4 defeat to the Netherlands in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Emilio De Leo’s side sits bottom of their group and is out of contention for top spots, but Malta have looked much more confident in friendly encounters.

In September, they defeated San Marino 3-1 and drew twice with Lithuania in qualifying. On home turf, Malta traditionally plays with aggression, looking to transition quickly into attack, relying on pace down the flanks and set pieces. In their last five matches, Malta has lost only twice—against the Netherlands and Finland.

The visitors head into this fixture in good form, currently second in their qualifying group after a 2-2 draw with Cyprus. Sergej Barbarez’s squad has won four out of six qualifying matches and remains in a strong position to reach the World Cup.

Bosnia intends to use this match to build team chemistry ahead of crucial games against Romania and Austria, and could give opportunities to young talents such as Samed Bazdar and Kerim Alajbegovic. Despite a refreshed lineup, the visitors still have the edge in quality and individual skill, which could be decisive in this matchup.

Probable lineups

  • Malta: Bonello, Borg, Shaw, Pepe, Camenzuli, Guillaumier, Satariano, Mbong, Teuma, Jones, Cardona
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina: Hadzikic, Dedic, Katic, Kospo, Mujakic, Menalo, Tahirovic, Memic, Gigovic, Alajbegovic, Bazdar

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Bosnia and Herzegovina have won their last three head-to-head matches against Malta.
  • Malta hasn’t won an official match since October 2023.
  • Bosnia has scored at least two goals in four of their last six games.

Prediction

Both teams will take the field with different objectives: Malta continues to build for the future, while Bosnia will treat this as a dress rehearsal ahead of crucial qualifiers. The visitors boast a higher-quality squad and are expected to make that advantage count.

Prediction on game Win Bosnia and Herzegovina
Odds: 1.72
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
El Salvador vs Panama prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 21:00 El Salvador vs Panama: Can Panama Claim Their First Win in the Third Round of World Cup Qualifiers? El Salvador Odds: 1.7 Panama Recommended Mostbet
Latvia vs Andorra prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 11 oct 2025, 09:00 Latvia vs Andorra: h2h, line-ups and match prediction — October 11, 2025 Latvia Odds: 1.8 Andorra Bet now Mostbet
Latvia vs Andorra prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 11 oct 2025, 09:00 Latvia vs Andorra prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 11, 2025 Latvia Odds: 1.6 Andorra Bet now 1xBet
Hungary vs Armenia prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 11 oct 2025, 12:00 Hungary vs Armenia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 11 october 2025 Hungary Odds: 1.4 Armenia Recommended 1xBet
Norway vs Israel prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 11 oct 2025, 12:00 Norway vs Israel: Can Norway Move Closer to the 2026 World Cup? Norway Odds: 1.75 Israel Bet now Melbet
Serbia vs Albania prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 11 oct 2025, 14:45 Serbia vs Albania: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 11, 2025 Serbia Odds: 1.6 Albania Bet now Melbet
Portugal vs Ireland prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 11 oct 2025, 14:45 Portugal vs Ireland: Will Portugal Keep Their Winning Streak Alive in the Qualifiers? Portugal Odds: 1.72 Ireland Recommended Mostbet
Estonia vs Italy prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 11 oct 2025, 14:45 Estonia vs Italy: Can Estonia Steal Points from Italy on Home Soil? Estonia Odds: 1.57 Italy Bet now 1xBet
Iraq vs Indonesia prediction World Cup Qualification AFC 11 oct 2025, 15:30 Iraq vs Indonesia: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 11, 2025 Iraq Odds: 1.85 Indonesia Bet now 1xBet
Inter Miami CF vs Atlanta United prediction MLS USA 11 oct 2025, 19:30 Inter Miami vs Atlanta United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 12, 2025 Inter Miami CF Odds: 1.72 Atlanta United Recommended Mostbet
Mexico vs Colombia prediction Friendly International 11 oct 2025, 21:00 Mexico vs Colombia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 12 October 2025 Mexico Odds: 1.9 Colombia Bet now Melbet
Seattle Sounders FC vs Real Salt Lake prediction MLS USA 11 oct 2025, 21:30 Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 12, 2025 Seattle Sounders FC Odds: 1.77 Real Salt Lake Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores