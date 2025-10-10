ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions Netherlands vs Finland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 12, 2025

Netherlands vs Finland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 12, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Netherlands vs Finland prediction Photo: attackingfootball.com / Author unknown
Netherlands Netherlands
World Cup Qualification UEFA (Round 8) 12 oct 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA
Finland Finland
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3.0
Odds: 1.55
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the fixtures of Matchday 8 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers will take place on Sunday at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, where the Netherlands will host Finland. I'm backing a bet on goals in this match, with good odds for success.

Match preview

Ronald Koeman's side head into this encounter as the undisputed favorites and the group leaders. In the previous round, the Oranje cruised past Malta 4-0, extending their unbeaten run in World Cup qualifying to 14 matches (11 wins, 3 draws). The team is showcasing a powerful attacking game and confidently dictates the tempo from the opening minutes.

The Dutch are especially dominant at home — 9 wins and 1 draw in their last 10 home qualifiers. Koeman's squad averages more than two goals per game and has already netted 18 times in this campaign — the best record in the group.

Finland, on the other hand, are battling for second place and pulled off a come-from-behind win against Lithuania (2-1) in the last round. The Finns are consistent on the road, with just one loss in their last five away qualifiers (3 wins, 1 draw). Finland regularly finds the net away from home, making them a dangerous opponent for any team.

However, the Finnish defense is far from flawless: in this qualification cycle alone, they have conceded two or more goals against both Poland and Lithuania. In the upcoming match, the visitors will need to push forward, as dropping points would significantly hurt their top-two hopes.

Probable lineups

  • Netherlands: Verbruggen, Van Dijk, Dumfries, Timber, Van de Ven, Gravenberch, Reijnders, De Jong, Frimpong, Gakpo, Weghorst
  • Finland: Joronen, Koski, Alho, Ivanov, Lähteenmäki, Koski, Kairinen, Valta, Marchiev, Pohjanpalo, Källman

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The Netherlands are unbeaten in their last 14 World Cup qualifiers.
  • Finland have scored in their last 5 away qualifiers.
  • The Dutch have won all 5 official meetings between the sides in the 21st century.

Prediction

Finland face a crucial test in the battle for second place, but getting a result at the Johan Cruijff Arena will be an immense challenge. The Netherlands are in scintillating form, especially at home where they routinely demolish their opponents. Given the hosts' attacking firepower and the visitors' vulnerable defense, we should expect a high-scoring affair. Go for "Over 3.0 goals" at odds of 1.55.

Prediction on game Total over 3.0
Odds: 1.55
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
El Salvador vs Panama prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 21:00 El Salvador vs Panama: Can Panama Claim Their First Win in the Third Round of World Cup Qualifiers? El Salvador Odds: 1.7 Panama Recommended Mostbet
Latvia vs Andorra prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 11 oct 2025, 09:00 Latvia vs Andorra: h2h, line-ups and match prediction — October 11, 2025 Latvia Odds: 1.8 Andorra Bet now Mostbet
Latvia vs Andorra prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 11 oct 2025, 09:00 Latvia vs Andorra prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 11, 2025 Latvia Odds: 1.6 Andorra Bet now 1xBet
Hungary vs Armenia prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 11 oct 2025, 12:00 Hungary vs Armenia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 11 october 2025 Hungary Odds: 1.4 Armenia Recommended 1xBet
Norway vs Israel prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 11 oct 2025, 12:00 Norway vs Israel: Can Norway Move Closer to the 2026 World Cup? Norway Odds: 1.75 Israel Bet now Melbet
Serbia vs Albania prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 11 oct 2025, 14:45 Serbia vs Albania: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 11, 2025 Serbia Odds: 1.6 Albania Bet now Melbet
Portugal vs Ireland prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 11 oct 2025, 14:45 Portugal vs Ireland: Will Portugal Keep Their Winning Streak Alive in the Qualifiers? Portugal Odds: 1.72 Ireland Recommended Mostbet
Estonia vs Italy prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 11 oct 2025, 14:45 Estonia vs Italy: Can Estonia Steal Points from Italy on Home Soil? Estonia Odds: 1.57 Italy Bet now 1xBet
Iraq vs Indonesia prediction World Cup Qualification AFC 11 oct 2025, 15:30 Iraq vs Indonesia: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 11, 2025 Iraq Odds: 1.85 Indonesia Bet now 1xBet
Inter Miami CF vs Atlanta United prediction MLS USA 11 oct 2025, 19:30 Inter Miami vs Atlanta United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 12, 2025 Inter Miami CF Odds: 1.72 Atlanta United Recommended Mostbet
Mexico vs Colombia prediction Friendly International 11 oct 2025, 21:00 Mexico vs Colombia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 12 October 2025 Mexico Odds: 1.9 Colombia Bet now Melbet
Seattle Sounders FC vs Real Salt Lake prediction MLS USA 11 oct 2025, 21:30 Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 12, 2025 Seattle Sounders FC Odds: 1.77 Real Salt Lake Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores