One of the fixtures of Matchday 8 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers will take place on Sunday at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, where the Netherlands will host Finland. I'm backing a bet on goals in this match, with good odds for success.

Match preview

Ronald Koeman's side head into this encounter as the undisputed favorites and the group leaders. In the previous round, the Oranje cruised past Malta 4-0, extending their unbeaten run in World Cup qualifying to 14 matches (11 wins, 3 draws). The team is showcasing a powerful attacking game and confidently dictates the tempo from the opening minutes.

The Dutch are especially dominant at home — 9 wins and 1 draw in their last 10 home qualifiers. Koeman's squad averages more than two goals per game and has already netted 18 times in this campaign — the best record in the group.

Finland, on the other hand, are battling for second place and pulled off a come-from-behind win against Lithuania (2-1) in the last round. The Finns are consistent on the road, with just one loss in their last five away qualifiers (3 wins, 1 draw). Finland regularly finds the net away from home, making them a dangerous opponent for any team.

However, the Finnish defense is far from flawless: in this qualification cycle alone, they have conceded two or more goals against both Poland and Lithuania. In the upcoming match, the visitors will need to push forward, as dropping points would significantly hurt their top-two hopes.

Probable lineups

Netherlands : Verbruggen, Van Dijk, Dumfries, Timber, Van de Ven, Gravenberch, Reijnders, De Jong, Frimpong, Gakpo, Weghorst

: Verbruggen, Van Dijk, Dumfries, Timber, Van de Ven, Gravenberch, Reijnders, De Jong, Frimpong, Gakpo, Weghorst Finland: Joronen, Koski, Alho, Ivanov, Lähteenmäki, Koski, Kairinen, Valta, Marchiev, Pohjanpalo, Källman

Match facts and head-to-head

The Netherlands are unbeaten in their last 14 World Cup qualifiers.

Finland have scored in their last 5 away qualifiers.

The Dutch have won all 5 official meetings between the sides in the 21st century.

Prediction

Finland face a crucial test in the battle for second place, but getting a result at the Johan Cruijff Arena will be an immense challenge. The Netherlands are in scintillating form, especially at home where they routinely demolish their opponents. Given the hosts' attacking firepower and the visitors' vulnerable defense, we should expect a high-scoring affair. Go for "Over 3.0 goals" at odds of 1.55.