Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions Denmark - Greece prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 12 October 2025

Denmark - Greece prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 12 October 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Denmark vs Greece prediction Photo: nbcsports.com / Author unknown
Denmark Denmark
World Cup Qualification UEFA (Round 4) 12 oct 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Copenhagen, Parken
Greece Greece
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches of the 8th round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers will take place on Sunday at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, where the Denmark national team will host Greece. Here’s a betting tip for the outcome of this encounter with a strong chance of success.

Match preview

Brian Riemer's squad continues to impress in qualification. In the previous round, the Danes cruised past Belarus with a 6-0 thrashing, claiming their 12th win in their last 14 qualifiers. On home turf, they are at their best — Denmark are unbeaten at Parken for ten consecutive matches.

Moreover, Denmark have yet to concede a single goal in this qualifying campaign, and seven comprehensive victories over the past year and a half speak for themselves. Special mention goes to their rock-solid defense: the Danes give their opponents no space and ruthlessly punish any mistakes.

Ivan Jovanovic’s team suffered a defeat to Scotland last round (1-3) and remain inconsistent away from home. In their last six qualifying matches on the road, Greece have lost four times and conceded three goals in each of their last two outings.

That said, Greece rarely leave the pitch without scoring, but their defensive woes prevent them from realistically challenging top-tier sides. They have failed to win in five of their last six away qualifiers, and the upcoming trip to Copenhagen promises to be a tough test.

Probable lineups

  • Denmark: Schmeichel, Vestergaard, Christensen, Andersen, Isaksen, Nørgaard, Hjulmand, Dorgu, Frøholdt, Højlund, Damsgaard
  • Greece: Tzolakis, Vagiannidis, Mavropanos, Koulierakis, Tsimikas, Masouras, Kourbelis, Zafeiris, Bakasetas, Tzolis, Pavlidis

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Denmark are unbeaten at home in World Cup qualifying for 10 consecutive matches.
  • Greece have failed to win in 5 of their last 6 away qualifiers.
  • The first meeting between these teams in this cycle ended with a 3-0 victory for Denmark.

Prediction

Denmark look confident and consistent, especially at home, where they regularly defeat opponents by comfortable margins. Greece, on the other hand, struggle to organize their defense and often falter at crucial moments. The hosts have an excellent chance to secure another win and strengthen their lead in the group. Back Denmark to win at odds of 1.73.

