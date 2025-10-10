ES ES FR FR
Scotland vs Belarus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 12, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Scotland vs Belarus prediction Photo: footballtoday.com / Author unknown
Scotland Scotland
World Cup Qualification UEFA (Round 4) 12 oct 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Glasgow, Hampden Park
Belarus Belarus
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the fixtures of Matchday 8 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers will take place over the weekend at Hampden Park in Glasgow, where the Scotland national team will host Belarus. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash, which comes with strong chances for success.

Match preview

Steve Clarke's squad continues to impress in qualification, collecting seven points and cementing their place among the group leaders. In the previous round, the Scots showed real character, coming from behind to beat Greece 3-1. That was their eighth win in the last ten World Cup qualifying matches, with six of those victories coming with a clean sheet.

Scotland’s home form deserves special mention: 12 wins and draws in their last 13 games at Hampden Park. The team plays aggressively after the break and knows how to wear down opponents. The support from the stands and the high tempo on the flanks often prove decisive in matches like this, especially against underdogs.

Belarus come into this fixture in dire straits. Carlos Alos’ side have yet to pick up a single point and suffered a crushing 0-6 defeat to Denmark in the previous round. This marks their tenth consecutive defeat in World Cup qualification, and in three of their last four outings, they’ve lost by four or more goals.

The team’s problems start at the back — they simply can’t cope with the opposition’s pressure, while in attack, Belarus create very few chances. Their away record is dismal: 14 straight defeats in qualification. In this match, the visitors will have to defend in numbers and hope for the odd counterattack, but holding off the hosts’ onslaught will be a monumental task.

Probable lineups

  • Scotland: Gunn, Ralston, Souttar, Hanley, Robertson, McGinn, McTominay, Gilmour, Adams, Doak, Tierney
  • Belarus: Lapoukhov, Pigass, Martynovich, Parkhomenko, Zabelin, Pechenin, Korzun, Yablonski, Ebong, Melnichenko, Barkovsky

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Scotland are unbeaten in 12 of their last 13 home World Cup qualifiers.
  • Belarus have lost 14 consecutive away matches in World Cup qualification.
  • The Scots have scored at least two goals in five of their last seven home World Cup qualifiers.

Prediction

Scotland are in excellent form and playing at home, where they consistently pick up points. Belarus, by contrast, are in a deep crisis and routinely concede plenty of goals. The hosts will no doubt aim to score early and build on it in the second half. Our bet for the match is "Scotland to win and total over 2.5 goals" at odds of 1.65.

