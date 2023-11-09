RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Wolverhampton vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023

Wolverhampton vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Wolverhampton vs Tottenham prediction
Wolverhampton Wolverhampton
Premier League England 11 nov 2023, 07:30 Wolverhampton - Tottenham
-
- : -
England, Wolverhampton, Molineux Stadium
Tottenham Tottenham
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Tottenham
Odds: 2.19

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Wolverhampton will compete with Tottenham as part of the 12th round of the English Premier League. The match will take place at Molineux Stadium on Saturday, November 11, and will start at 13:30 CET.

Wolverhampton


The main event for “the Wolves” in the new season remains the home victory at Manchester City, which, to be honest, did not have any impact on the team’s position in the standings. There is nothing more to highlight apart from this event.

“The Wolves” have got 12 points, which allows them to be in 14th place. They are now 6 points ahead of the relegation zone, which can be considered a pretty good result at the beginning of the draw.

Generally speaking, the team is spending its traditional “gray” season, where there is no talk of fighting for the European tournaments, but, on the other hand, there is no threat of relegation to the Championship.

Tottenham


Tottenham has demonstrated a sharp rise under the rule of the new coach in the current season. After an unsuccessful previous championship, when the team did not even qualify for the European competition, “the Spurs” immediately made it clear that the current season would definitely be better than the last one.

Speaking about the previous round, the team suffered its first defeat in the Premier League. That happened in a dramatic struggle with two red cards – Tottenham lost to Chelsea, which is why it lost 1st place, leaving Manchester City ahead, in a pretty devastating way.

It’s too early to talk about struggling for the championship title, but “the Spurs” will definitely fight for a place in the top 4.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• “The Wolves” have both scored and conceded at the home arena in absolutely every Premier League match of the current season.
• Tottenham hasn’t lost on the away field for 6 months.
• Taking into account 2 previous head-to-head confrontations, the opponents exchanged home victories with a minimum score of 1-0.

Prediction


Tottenham is definitely eager to return to 1st place, and for this very reason it needs to beat the rivals like “the Wolves”. My bet is the victory of the guests.

Prediction on game Win Tottenham
Odds: 2.19

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Al-Hilal vs Al-Taawoun prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia Today, 10:00 Al-Hilal vs Al-Taawon prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Al-Hilal Odds: 1.8 Al-Taawoun Recommended Мелбет
Sassuolo vs Salernitana prediction Serie A Italy Today, 12:30 Sassuolo vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Sassuolo Odds: 1.63 Salernitana Bet now Мелбет
Monaco vs ASVEL prediction EuroLeague Today, 14:00 Monaco vs ASVEL prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Monaco Odds: 1.62 ASVEL Bet now Мелбет
Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Wolfsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 14:30 Borussia M vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Borussia Moenchengladbach Odds: 2.1 Wolfsburg Recommended Мелбет
Genoa vs Verona prediction Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Genoa vs Verona prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Genoa Odds: 1.6 Verona Bet now Мелбет
Best Betting Sites
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:00 Deschamps was unhappy with the Ballon d'Or voting results Boxing News Today, 05:30 Like Canelo. 15-year-old British girl will hold a professional fight against a 39-year-old opponent Football news Today, 05:00 Lazy Benzema. It became known why Al-Ittihad fired the famous coach Football news Today, 04:00 Klopp again made a scandal at a press conference Football news Today, 03:00 VIDEO. Messi met with Zidane and paid him a compliment Football news Today, 02:00 De Gea close to signing with La Liga club Football news Today, 01:00 Roma lost to Slavia. Mourinho singled out only one player from his team Hockey news Today, 00:45 The NHL Regular season 2023-24: standings, results, and schedule Football news Today, 00:16 Al-Hilal may suspend Neymar's contract Basketball news Today, 00:00 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: Standings, results and schedule
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al-Hilal vs Al-Taawon prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football Today Sassuolo vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Basketball Today Monaco vs ASVEL prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football Today Borussia M vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football Today Genoa vs Verona prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football Today Athletic vs Celta prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football Today Montpellier vs Nice prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football Today Blackburn vs Preston prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Hockey Today Florida Panthers - Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Basketball Today Phoenix Suns - Los Angeles Lakers prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023