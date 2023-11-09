Wolverhampton vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023

Prediction on game Win Tottenham Odds: 2.19 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Wolverhampton will compete with Tottenham as part of the 12th round of the English Premier League. The match will take place at Molineux Stadium on Saturday, November 11, and will start at 13:30 CET.

Wolverhampton



The main event for “the Wolves” in the new season remains the home victory at Manchester City, which, to be honest, did not have any impact on the team’s position in the standings. There is nothing more to highlight apart from this event.

“The Wolves” have got 12 points, which allows them to be in 14th place. They are now 6 points ahead of the relegation zone, which can be considered a pretty good result at the beginning of the draw.

Generally speaking, the team is spending its traditional “gray” season, where there is no talk of fighting for the European tournaments, but, on the other hand, there is no threat of relegation to the Championship.

Tottenham



Tottenham has demonstrated a sharp rise under the rule of the new coach in the current season. After an unsuccessful previous championship, when the team did not even qualify for the European competition, “the Spurs” immediately made it clear that the current season would definitely be better than the last one.

Speaking about the previous round, the team suffered its first defeat in the Premier League. That happened in a dramatic struggle with two red cards – Tottenham lost to Chelsea, which is why it lost 1st place, leaving Manchester City ahead, in a pretty devastating way.

It’s too early to talk about struggling for the championship title, but “the Spurs” will definitely fight for a place in the top 4.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• “The Wolves” have both scored and conceded at the home arena in absolutely every Premier League match of the current season.

• Tottenham hasn’t lost on the away field for 6 months.

• Taking into account 2 previous head-to-head confrontations, the opponents exchanged home victories with a minimum score of 1-0.

Prediction



Tottenham is definitely eager to return to 1st place, and for this very reason it needs to beat the rivals like “the Wolves”. My bet is the victory of the guests.

