Wolverhampton vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023

Wolverhampton will host Manchester City at the home arena in the 7th round of the English Premier League. The match will take place at Molineux Stadium on September 30 and will start at 16:00 CET.

Wolverhampton



“The Wolves” are having a good time in the English Premier League. Having returned to the elite division of the country, “the Wolves” did not fall below the 13th place and even had “a look” at the European tournament. The team lost a little in terms of its performance after the departure of the Portuguese coach, Nuno Espirito Santo, but continues to stay afloat.

The start of the new season is far from being perfect. Wolverhampton has got only 4 points so far and is in the 16th position in the table. By the way, the team played the EFL Cup match in the middle of the week, where it lost to Ipswich, which takes part in the Championship.

Manchester City



Pep Guardiola’s wards have accustomed their fans to excellent results over the past few years. The beginning of the current season is no exception. Manchester is still playing confidently and gaining victories one by one. City is without losing the points in the Premier League and has already got 16 goals in the opening 6 rounds.

Haaland, as usual, stands out at the forefront of the attack and continues to score in the matches. The Norwegian footballer has scored half of his team’s goals in the current season.

City, as it was in the previous few years, is seen as the main contender for the English “crown”.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head



“The Wolves” have failed to win in 4 matches in a row. At the same time, it is worth noting that the team’s scoring streak has already lasted 7 matches.

Manchester City ended their 10-match unbeaten run in the EFL Cup – that happened in the game against Newcastle on Wednesday.

As for the head-to-head confrontations, Manchester has a huge advantage. Guardiola’s team won its 6 previous matches with a total score of 19-3.

Prediction



Manchester City looks like a clear favourite of the following battle. I think “the Citizens” will not have any troubles in this match, so I’ll bet on the guests to win with “a -1.5 goal handicap”.

