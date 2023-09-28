RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Wolverhampton vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023

Wolverhampton vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Wolverhampton vs Manchester City prediction
Wolverhampton Wolverhampton
Premier League England 30 sep 2023, 10:00 Wolverhampton - Manchester City
-
- : -
England, Wolverhampton, Molineux Stadium
Manchester City Manchester City
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(-1.5)
Odds: 1.97

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Wolverhampton will host Manchester City at the home arena in the 7th round of the English Premier League. The match will take place at Molineux Stadium on September 30 and will start at 16:00 CET.

Wolverhampton


“The Wolves” are having a good time in the English Premier League. Having returned to the elite division of the country, “the Wolves” did not fall below the 13th place and even had “a look” at the European tournament. The team lost a little in terms of its performance after the departure of the Portuguese coach, Nuno Espirito Santo, but continues to stay afloat.

The start of the new season is far from being perfect. Wolverhampton has got only 4 points so far and is in the 16th position in the table. By the way, the team played the EFL Cup match in the middle of the week, where it lost to Ipswich, which takes part in the Championship.

Manchester City


Pep Guardiola’s wards have accustomed their fans to excellent results over the past few years. The beginning of the current season is no exception. Manchester is still playing confidently and gaining victories one by one. City is without losing the points in the Premier League and has already got 16 goals in the opening 6 rounds.

Haaland, as usual, stands out at the forefront of the attack and continues to score in the matches. The Norwegian footballer has scored half of his team’s goals in the current season.

City, as it was in the previous few years, is seen as the main contender for the English “crown”.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head


“The Wolves” have failed to win in 4 matches in a row. At the same time, it is worth noting that the team’s scoring streak has already lasted 7 matches.

Manchester City ended their 10-match unbeaten run in the EFL Cup – that happened in the game against Newcastle on Wednesday.

As for the head-to-head confrontations, Manchester has a huge advantage. Guardiola’s team won its 6 previous matches with a total score of 19-3.

Prediction


Manchester City looks like a clear favourite of the following battle. I think “the Citizens” will not have any troubles in this match, so I’ll bet on the guests to win with “a -1.5 goal handicap”.

Prediction on game W2(-1.5)
Odds: 1.97

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Samsunspor vs Gaziantep prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Super Lig Turkey Today, 13:00 Samsunspor vs Gaziantep prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Odds: 1.95 Gaziantep FK Recommended 1хБет
Moroka Swallows vs AmaZulu prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Premier League South Africa Today, 13:30 Moroka Swallows vs AmaZulu prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Odds: 1.72 Bet now 1хБет
Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Bundesliga Germany Today, 14:30 Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips Hoffenheim Odds: 1.63 Borussia Dortmund Bet now Мелбет
Shamrock Rovers vs Shelburne prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Premier Division Ireland Today, 14:45 Shamrock Rovers vs Shelburne prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Shamrock Rovers Odds: 2.04 Shelbourne Recommended Мелбет
Strasbourg vs Lance prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Ligue 1 France Today, 15:00 Strasbourg vs Lance prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Strasbourg Odds: Lens
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:30 Victor Osimhen received an offer from England Football news Today, 03:02 Barcelona may cease to exist Football news Today, 02:29 Girona coach speaks about the team's fantastic results Football news Today, 02:00 Ancelotti responded to Atletico's accusations against Real Madrid Football news Today, 01:00 Mourinho made the worst coaching start of his career Football news Today, 00:36 Pochettino says he has a plan for Chelsea Football news Today, 00:03 Haaland could move to another European giant Football news Yesterday, 17:22 HIGHLIGHTS. Roma lost their third match since the start of the season and are 16th in Serie A Football news Yesterday, 16:31 The Italian Football Federation may take legal action against Mancini Football news Yesterday, 15:55 Chelsea is going to take another 250 million pounds in debt
Sport Predictions
Football Today Samsunspor vs Gaziantep prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football Today Moroka Swallows vs AmaZulu prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football Today Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips Football Today Shamrock Rovers vs Shelburne prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football Today Strasbourg vs Lance prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football Today Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football Today Barcelona vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Bournemouth vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Wolverhampton vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 West Ham vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023