RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions West Ham vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023

West Ham vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
West Ham vs Nottingham Forest prediction
West Ham West Ham
Premier League England 12 nov 2023, 09:00 West Ham - Nottingham Forest
-
- : -
England, London, London Stadium
Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.63

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the framework of the 12th round of the English Premier League will be a match between West Ham and Nottingham Forest. The meeting will take place at the Olympic Stadium in London on November 12. The game is scheduled to start at 15:00 CET.

West Ham

West Ham in recent matches began to give up positions. The team lost three games of the Premier League in a row, which put them away from the European Cup zone. And if the defeat in Birmingham from Villa can still be understood, the failure in the home game with Everton caused a wave of negative comments from fans and experts. Last round, the team in an interesting duel lost to Brentford with a score of 2:3.

After 11 rounds, the "Hammers" occupy twelfth place with 14 points in the asset. It will be very difficult for David Moyes' team to fight for getting into the European Cup.

Nottingham Forest

This team last season avoided relegation with difficulties and now also struggling to keep a place in the elite. At the moment, they occupy the 13th line in the standings with 13 points, which is seven points more than Bournemouth, which is located in the relegation zone.

The team won only three matches out of 11, but in the last round unexpectedly beat Aston Villa.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • West Ham on their field in the Premier League has not won for a month and a half.
  • Nottingham lost only once in the last five matches.
  • In the previous four head-to-head meetings, the home team won.

Prediction

There is no doubt that the teams will give their best in the fight and try to achieve a positive result. However, I believe that there will be few goals. My bet is Total Under 3.

Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.63

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Tampa Bay Lightning vs Carolina Hurricanes prediction NHL Today, 18:00 Tampa Bay Lightning - Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Tampa Bay Lightning Odds: 1.76 Carolina Hurricanes Recommended Мелбет
Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira prediction Fight for vacant UFC light heavyweight title 12 nov 2023, 00:00 Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Jiri Prochazka Odds: 1.79 Alex Pereira Bet now Мелбет
SSC Napoli vs Empoli prediction Serie A Italy 12 nov 2023, 06:30 Napoli vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 SSC Napoli Odds: 1.85 Empoli Bet now Мелбет
Brighton vs Sheffield United prediction Premier League England 12 nov 2023, 09:00 Brighton vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Brighton Odds: 1.82 Sheffield United Recommended Мелбет
Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction Premier League England 12 nov 2023, 09:00 Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Aston Villa Odds: 1.6 Fulham Bet now 1xBet
Best Betting Sites
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:42 Al-Ittihad has decided on a new head coach Football news Today, 15:08 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 12th round Football news Today, 15:05 HIGHLIGHTS. Ronaldo continues to score, and Al-Nassr wins again Football news Today, 14:32 Bournemouth unexpectedly defeated Newcastle and climbed in the league table Football news Today, 14:00 FourFourTwo published a list of the best British teams in history Football news Today, 13:22 Ghanaian forward Dwamena passed away during a match in the Albanian Superliga Football news Today, 12:53 Mbappe's hat-trick enabled PSG to defeat Reims and take the lead in Ligue 1 Basketball news Today, 12:30 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: Standings, results and schedule Football news Today, 12:09 VIDEO. Guirassу is back! Stuttgart inflict Dortmund's second defeat in the Bundesliga Football news Today, 12:01 The Premier League results: Arsenal defeated Burnley and surpassed Tottenham in the table
Sport Predictions
Hockey Today Tampa Bay Lightning - Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 MMA 12 nov 2023 Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Napoli vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Brighton vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Liverpool vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 West Ham vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Barcelona vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Chelsea vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Lazio vs Roma prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023