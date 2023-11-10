West Ham vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023

Prediction on game Total under 3 Odds: 1.63 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the framework of the 12th round of the English Premier League will be a match between West Ham and Nottingham Forest. The meeting will take place at the Olympic Stadium in London on November 12. The game is scheduled to start at 15:00 CET.

West Ham

West Ham in recent matches began to give up positions. The team lost three games of the Premier League in a row, which put them away from the European Cup zone. And if the defeat in Birmingham from Villa can still be understood, the failure in the home game with Everton caused a wave of negative comments from fans and experts. Last round, the team in an interesting duel lost to Brentford with a score of 2:3.

After 11 rounds, the "Hammers" occupy twelfth place with 14 points in the asset. It will be very difficult for David Moyes' team to fight for getting into the European Cup.

Nottingham Forest

This team last season avoided relegation with difficulties and now also struggling to keep a place in the elite. At the moment, they occupy the 13th line in the standings with 13 points, which is seven points more than Bournemouth, which is located in the relegation zone.

The team won only three matches out of 11, but in the last round unexpectedly beat Aston Villa.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

West Ham on their field in the Premier League has not won for a month and a half.

Nottingham lost only once in the last five matches.

In the previous four head-to-head meetings, the home team won.

Prediction

There is no doubt that the teams will give their best in the fight and try to achieve a positive result. However, I believe that there will be few goals. My bet is Total Under 3.