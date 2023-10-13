RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Switzerland vs Belarus prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023

Switzerland vs Belarus prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Switzerland vs Belarus prediction
Switzerland Switzerland
European Championship 15 oct 2023, 12:00 Switzerland - Belarus
-
- : -
International, St. Gallen, Kybunpark
Belarus Belarus
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-2.5)
Odds: 1.89

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

The qualifying tournament for the European Championship will feature a match between Switzerland and Belarus. The meeting will take place on October 15.

Switzerland

The home team currently sit top of their group with 14 points after six matches. They are ahead of the Romanian team by two points and the Israeli team by three points.

The meeting with Belarus in the first round showed that the teams are at different levels. In the away game, Switzerland won a landslide victory with a score of 5:0. They are expected to repeat their success in this game.

Belarus

The Belarusian team takes fourth place in the group and no longer has a chance to rise higher. They are seven points behind Israel but could compete for fourth place along with Kosovo and Andorra.

Overall, they performed well against Kosovo, winning and collecting the same number of points, but losing on goal difference.

Most likely, they will try to show a good result in this game, although the forecast for Belarus to win with a +2.5 handicap looks a little risky.

Prediction for the match Switzerland - Belarus

Judging by previous meetings and the current form of the teams, Switzerland is the favorite for this meeting. They have the advantage in quality of players and experience, and have already won a convincing victory in the first match against Belarus.

It is believed that they will continue to dominate this game. We recommend choosing Switzerland to win with a handicap of -2.5 at odds of 1.89.

Prediction on game W1(-2.5)
Odds: 1.89

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Northern Ireland vs San Marino prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 European Championship 14 oct 2023, 09:00 Northern Ireland vs San Marino prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Northern Ireland Odds: 1.57 San Marino Recommended MelBet
Ukraine vs North Macedonia prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 European Championship 14 oct 2023, 09:00 Ukraine vs North Macedonia prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Ukraine Odds: 1.8 North Macedonia Bet now MelBet
Slovenia vs Finland prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 European Championship 14 oct 2023, 12:00 Slovenia vs Finland prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Slovenia Odds: 1.56 Finland Bet now MelBet
Bulgaria vs Lithuania prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 European Championship 14 oct 2023, 12:00 Bulgaria vs Lithuania prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Bulgaria Odds: 1.58 Lithuania Recommended MelBet
Italy vs Malta prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 European Championship 14 oct 2023, 14:45 Italy vs Malta prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Italy Odds: 1.99 Malta Bet now 1xBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:40 Bayern will begin negotiations regarding the extension of the contract with their winger Football news Today, 14:08 Euro 2024. Battle of the underdogs. Azerbaijan secures an away victory against Estonia Football news Today, 14:06 Serie A has named the best player in September Football news Today, 13:35 One prime candidate and two alternatives. Who will be the new head coach of Real Madrid? Football news Today, 13:07 The coach of Team Brazil: One mustn't casually toss popcorn at Neymar Football news Today, 12:57 Abstained from football betting. Tonali and Zaniolo underwent police interrogation Football news Today, 12:49 Champions in terms of millions expended. The President of La Liga trolls at PSG Football news Today, 12:26 El Shaarawy called up to the national team for the first time in over two and a half years Football news Today, 11:35 Historical Record. Argentina last conceded in the 2022 World Cup Final Football news Today, 11:15 Italy vs Malta: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel
Sport Predictions
Football 14 oct 2023 Northern Ireland vs San Marino prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Ukraine vs North Macedonia prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Slovenia vs Finland prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Bulgaria vs Lithuania prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Italy vs Malta prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Denmark vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Hungary vs Serbia prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 USA vs Germany prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Los Angeles Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football 15 oct 2023 Georgia vs Cyprus prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023