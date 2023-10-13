Switzerland vs Belarus prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023

Prediction on game W1(-2.5) Odds: 1.89 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

The qualifying tournament for the European Championship will feature a match between Switzerland and Belarus. The meeting will take place on October 15.

Switzerland

The home team currently sit top of their group with 14 points after six matches. They are ahead of the Romanian team by two points and the Israeli team by three points.

The meeting with Belarus in the first round showed that the teams are at different levels. In the away game, Switzerland won a landslide victory with a score of 5:0. They are expected to repeat their success in this game.

Belarus

The Belarusian team takes fourth place in the group and no longer has a chance to rise higher. They are seven points behind Israel but could compete for fourth place along with Kosovo and Andorra.

Overall, they performed well against Kosovo, winning and collecting the same number of points, but losing on goal difference.

Most likely, they will try to show a good result in this game, although the forecast for Belarus to win with a +2.5 handicap looks a little risky.

Prediction for the match Switzerland - Belarus

Judging by previous meetings and the current form of the teams, Switzerland is the favorite for this meeting. They have the advantage in quality of players and experience, and have already won a convincing victory in the first match against Belarus.

It is believed that they will continue to dominate this game. We recommend choosing Switzerland to win with a handicap of -2.5 at odds of 1.89.