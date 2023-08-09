Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.76 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

On August 12, Bramall Lane (Sheffield) will host the match of the 1st round of the English Premier League, in which Sheffield United will compete with Crystal Palace. The battle will start at 16:00 CET.

Sheffield United



The club has already “climbed” to the Premier League in 2019 – then, it happened due to the conflict of the owners, against all odds and after a 13-year break. Moreover, then the outsider surprised everyone by demonstrating powerful results: 54 points, which is 2 points less than Arsenal – 5 points were missing to reach the European tournament zone. Still, then everything went wrong and the recent hero, Wilder, was fired from the coaching position, and “the Blades” were relegated to the Championship. There was a chance to return back in 2022, but everything ended in a defeat in the play-offs. It broke through only in the previous season, being under the rule of Heckingbottom – the team finished in the 2nd place. In many ways, the higher mentioned result was ensured by Iliman Ndiaye’s performance, who was sent to Marseille in August. That is a blow to the chances of survival, even if Bénie Traoré has been taken in his position with his excellent performance – the Ivorian footballer had showed it in Swedish Hacken and then immediately appeared in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace



The team seemed to close the cycle in two previous seasons. The owner, Steve Parish, wanted to replace the stable mediocrity that the most experienced Hodgson was providing. Patrick Vieira was called to freshen up the game, and 2021/2022 turned out to be more than promising. Still, having started well, the club from London suddenly stopped winning at all since January of the next draw. The series exceeded 10 rounds and the patience of management “snapped”. It fired the French mentor and... went back to tried-and-true “Old Roy”. He, having received a full contract, raised the new-old wards to the 11th place. Still, Zaha, a leader of many years, after waiting for the expiration of his agreement, left the club in the summer. It goes without saying that Lerma is obviously taking his place, but will he cope with the tasks of the leader?

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The last time the opponents played against each other was in 2021. Then Crystal Palace beat the relegated opponent with the same score twice – 2-0.

Predictions



Bookmakers give a small advantage to the guests. They are more experienced, so it looks safe to bet on “the Glaziers” with “a 0 goal handicap” (odd: 1.76).

