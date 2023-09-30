Sassuolo vs Monza prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.6 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Sassuolo will host Monza at Mapei Stadium – Città del Tricolore in the match of the 7th round of the Italian Serie A. The battle will start at 18:30 CET.

Sassuolo



Alessio Dionisi’s wards have played without a draw in the current season so far. Speaking about 2 previous rounds, the team unexpectedly defeated Juventus at the home arena, and then beat Inter (which became the first misfire of the opponent in the tournament). The forwards, Berardi and Pinamonti, have already scored 8 goals in the championship.

Sassuolo is unlikely to aspire to qualify for the European competition, but it will definitely fight for its place in the middle of the table. It is still difficult to say what the maximum of this club is, but it goes without saying that Sassuolo will cause problems for its rivals.

The team has got 3 wins and the same number of losses after 6 rounds.

Monza



The team, speaking about its history, is only in the second season in the Serie A. Monza was able to make some noise by finishing in the 11th place in the previous draw. There is no doubt that no one expected such agility from the debutants. After all, “the White and Reds” played in the Serie C, which is the third highest-ranking division of the country, in 2019.

As for the current championship, the team is playing its traditional football and is taking the 15th place. The only successful result was the victory in the battle against Empoli. The club also has got several draws.

Monza scores quite a few goals – only 2 goals in 4 previous matches.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Sassuolo has scored in 4 matches in a row, moreover, at least 2 goals per game.

Monza has not won 4 away matches in a row in the Serie A. The last victory was right here, at Mapei Stadium – Città del Tricolore.

Speaking about the history, the teams have played against each other only 13 times, among which there happened only 2 confrontations in the Serie A. Monza has a slight advantage.

Prediction



Considering the shape of the teams, especially the hosts, I assume that there will be a lot of goals. Thus, I bet on “total: over 2.5”.

