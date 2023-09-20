Prediction on game Total over 2 Odds: 1.58 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Salernitana will face off against Frosinone at the home arena as part of the 5th round of the Italian Serie A. The match will take place at Stadio Arechi in Salerno on Friday, September 22. The battle will start at 18:30 CET.

Salernitana



Salernitana is a modest club, which is based in the Italian province. The team spent the lion’s part of its history in the lower football divisions and was disbanded several times. Therefore, it cannot boast of any significant successes.

Salernitana has been playing in the Serie A since the season of 2021/2022. First, it finished in the so-called “saving” 17th place and, speaking about the previous year, the team took the 15th position, which is the club’s highest achievement in the elite of Italian football.

As for the new draw, Salernitana, being under the rule of Paulo Sousa, who once played for Inter, Juventus and Parma, has not known the joy of victories yet. After two draws in the struggles with Udinese and Roma, the team lost twice in a row to Lecce and Torino.

The club from Salerno is ahead only of Empoli, which has not got any points in the current standings.

Frosinone



Frosinone is also considered to be a rather modest team in the Apennines. The club dates its history back to 1906, but managed to make its debut in the elite division of Italian football only at the end of 2014/2015, when it achieved the 2nd place in the Serie B.

That debut cannot be called successful – Frosinone returned to the Serie B, being ahead only of Verona. The next entry into the Serie A was also unsuccessful – one more 19th place.

Frosinone secured another promotion in the previous season, confidently winning the second division. Now the team is trying to gain a foothold among the strongest teams in Italy again.

“The Canaries” have replaced their coach before the start of the new championship. Fabio Grosso was replaced as manager by eminent Eusebio Di Francesco, under whose leadership Frosinone is still surprising everyone. The newcomer lost only to the current champion of the country, Napoli, and managed to defeat Atalanta and Sassuolo. One can also count a goalless draw in the match against Udinese as a success.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Speaking about 19 previous Serie A matches, Salernitana, often playing in a draw, got only 3 wins.

Frosinone, in its turn, has only one defeat in its 16 previous away matches. Still, almost all of them, to be honest, were within the Serie B.

8 previous head-to-head matches bring balance. The teams have got 2 wins (both at the home arena and on the away field) and the opponents decided to share the points in another 4 games.

Prediction



According to bookmakers, there is a slight advantage of the hosts, but I want to bet on the guests due to the shape of the teams at the start of the season. And in order to minimize the risk, the optimal option seems to bet on “total: over 2.0”.