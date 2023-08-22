Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.65 Welcome Bonus 150% 4.70 Bet now

On August 27, the match of the third round of the English Premier League between Burnley and Aston Villa will take place. The meeting will take place at Turf Moor Stadium.

Burnley

The team only this season returned to the elite of English football, having obtained a fairly easy victory in the Championship last season (101 points in 46 rounds).

The Premier League newcomer spent a whopping €91m on signings over the summer, though there are no world stars on the list of new players.

In the first round, Burnley, quite predictably, could not give a fight to the national champion Manchester City in their field, losing with a score of 0:3. The match of the second round of the Premier League against Luton Town was postponed due to the unavailability of the stadium.

Aston Villa

Last season, the team finished 7th in the Premier League and qualified for the Conference League for the first time in its history. Many attribute such successes at the end of a seemingly disastrous season to the merit of coach Unai Emery.

After the arrival of the Spanish coach, Aston Villa began to play attacking football even in matches with the strongest teams.

In the first round of the new league season, Aston Villa lost to Newcastle, and in the second round they destroyed Everton 4-0.

History of confrontation

Burnley and Aston Villa have played 122 matches between themselves. 41 times stronger were Burnley players, 52 games ended in favor of Aston Villa. The last time the teams played was in 2022 and then a 1-1 draw was recorded.

Match prediction

Aston Villa have shown in the new season that they have an excellent attack with a terrible defense. In the first match of the season, they conceded five goals and, it seems to me, they will definitely concede in this meeting. I will bet on the outcome - both teams will score.